AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report | December 2024

Milwaukee, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
                                               December        YTD - December     Beginning
Inventory 		 
  2024 2023 %Chg   2024 2023 %Chg Dec 2024  
2WD Farm Tractors                  
  < 40 HP 9,243 9,989 -7.5   134,911 156,805 -14.0 76,272  
  40 < 100 HP 5,276 5,797 -9.0   55,067 61,143 -9.9 33,897  
  100+ HP 2,093 2,852 -26.6   22,864 27,708 -17.5 10,714  
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 16,612 18,638 -10.9   212,842 245,656 -13.4 120,883  
4WD Farm Tractors 358 494 -27.5   4,358 4,562 -4.5 840  
Total Farm Tractors 16,970 19,132 -11.3   217,200 250,218 -13.2 121,723  
Self-Prop Combines 444 603 -26.4   5,564 7,349 -24.3 1,0709  



The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-share-statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

