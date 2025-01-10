Built In Best Places to Work Recognizes Tinuiti as a 2025 Top Employer

Best Places to Work

Built In Recognition Honors Tinuiti’s Workplace Excellence Across 26 City-Specific Categories

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency across the media that matters most, has been honored with Built In’s “Best Places to Work” award in 26 city-specific categories. An annual Best Places to Work program, Built In honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC.Unlike other best workplace nomination processes, Built In’s Best Places to Work program selects winners based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To best reflect the benefits candidates prioritize, the Built In program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.Jeff Batuhan, Chief People Officer at Tinuiti, said: “In 2024 Tinuiti experienced an incredible period of rapid change, including a structural redesign to a client-centric model, new brand positioning, and the official launch of our proprietary technology, Bliss Point by Tinuiti. Amidst all of this change however, I’m proud to say our culture and our commitment to remaining truly people-first remained at the forefront. Today’s recognition from Built In reaffirms that commitment, and marks a moment of celebration for the entire agency and a testament to the hardworking individuals behind the scenes who ensure we are continuing to build a diverse, inclusive, and modern workplace that best supports our employees’ ongoing success and happiness.”Recognition as a Best Place to Work reinforces Tinuiti’s commitment to nurturing a “Culture of Ownership”, empowering employees to choose the ‘workplace’ that best suits their individual lifestyle, while also freeing employees from a physical office space and encouraging collaboration and innovation.The Built In Best Places to Work Awards program has included Tinuiti in the following lists:-50 Best Large Places to Work in Houston in 2025-50 Best Large Places to Work in San Diego in 2025-50 Best Large Places to Work in Miami in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Houston in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in San Diego in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Miami in 2025-50 Best Remote Large Places to Work in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Dallas in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Washington DC in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2025-50 Best Large Places to Work in Atlanta in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Austin in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Colorado in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Seattle in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Atlanta in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Washington DC in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Boston in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Dallas in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in Chicago in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Seattle in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Austin in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in San Francisco in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Colorado in 2025-100 Best Large Places to Work in New York City in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles in 2025-100 Best Places to Work in Boston in 2025Tinuiti’s people-first culture is reflected in a robust suite of benefits and policies designed to support employee well-being, career growth, and work-life balance. Tinuiti is proud to offer remote work flexibility as a majority work-from-home organization, allowing employees to work wherever they thrive. For those seeking an in-office experience, the agency offers collaborative office spaces in New York and San Diego.As part of its Culture of Ownership, Tinuiti employees are part of an Equity for All program, receiving tenure-based equity starting on Day 1. Tinuiti’s Rev Share model rewards teams based on client success, creating a meritocratic and transparent environment. Another key element of the agency’s culture of ownership includes encouraging employees to ‘own’ their time offline and away from their desks, offering unlimited paid time off as well as paid holidays.In addition to providing health and wellness and lifestyle stipends, comprehensive healthcare benefits, telemental health services, fertility and family support, and retirement savings, Tinuiti also prioritizes individuals’ career development. Through industry-acclaimed platform Lattice, employees gain clear benchmarks for career growth– whether pursuing upward mobility or lateral opportunities, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to expand their skillset and pursue a path for advancement.Tinuiti continues to strengthen its diverse, people-first culture with efforts to boost equity in hiring and compensation resulting in a 29% increase in female executives year-over-year. Forward-thinking initiatives like Project Connection and Impactful Investment, alongside partnerships with diverse-owned media, have established Tinuiti as a leader in fostering inclusivity both internally and in client work. To learn more about working at Tinuiti please visit: https://tinuiti.com/careers/ Dedicated to evolving for excellence, and as an agency that celebrated its 20-year anniversary last August, Tinuiti’s success has long been rooted in healthy growth – from scaling operations, to expertise, and most importantly, culture. Tinuiti CEO, Zach Morrison, explains how a five-person team with a people-first mindset successfully bloomed into one of the largest independent full-funnel performance marketing agencies in the U.S. in a byline for Entrepreneur Magazine In January 2025, Tinuiti also earned a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2025 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. A celebratory milestone for Tinuiti, the recognition also serves to reaffirm the agency’s commitment to fostering a workplace of equity, inclusion, and support for the LGBTQ+ community.Today’s recognition as a Built In Best Place to Work follows a momentum-filled 2024. A period of rapid change, including a structural redesign and new brand positioning, has also been marked by innovative client work, continued growth, and notable industry recognition. In November, the agency received the highest possible scores in the Media Planning, Measurement and Attribution, and Pricing Flexibility and Transparency criteria among the most significant media management services providers in The Forrester Wave™: Media Management Services, Q4 2024. The report specifically cited Tinuiti’s “next best customer” approach and focus on business impact. In the last twelve months alone Tinuiti’s Media Agency of Record revenue has tripled, demonstrating that its product-driven, full-funnel performance model is exactly what brands need.About TinuitiTinuiti is the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the US across the media that matters most. Tinuiti has $4 billion in digital media under management and more than 1,200 employees. The agency’s patented tech, Bliss Point by Tinuiti, measures what marketers previously struggled to measure, delivering unprecedented clarity in today’s murky marketing world to get brands to their Marketing Bliss Point. Tinuiti’s product-led approach gives brands an edge in – and across – every channel. With industry-leading expertise in Commerce, Search, Social, TV, and more, Tinuiti drives meaningful, measurable business outcomes for brands. For more information visit https://tinuiti.com/

