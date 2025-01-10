Governor Stein Declares State of Emergency, Urges Preparation in Advance of Winter Storm

Governor Josh Stein today declared a statewide state of emergency in advance of the impending winter storm. He is urging people across North Carolina to prepare for cold temperatures, snow, and ice.

“This storm will likely bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state,” said Governor Josh Stein. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast, make sure they are prepared with what they need at home before Friday afternoon, and stay home if possible as ice on the roadways will likely create dangerous driving conditions.”

On Wednesday, with unanimous concurrence from the Council of State, Governor Stein activated state resources to set into motion a cross-agency storm response ahead of the storm’s arrival Friday morning and enable the potential of federal reimbursement if the event qualifies. In preparation for the winter storm, NCDOT has begun brining roads; they will work around the clock in 12-hour shifts to plow and treat snow and ice until all state-maintained roads are cleared.

“State emergency officials are monitoring the situation and are prepared to assist the counties and municipalities if needed,” said Will Ray, NC Emergency Management Director. “Residents across the state should be prepared to shelter in place. If the power goes out, be sure to operate generators outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.”

A Winter Storm Watch has been extended for much of the mountains, the Piedmont, and portions of eastern North Carolina beginning on Friday morning. Heavy snowfall is possible, with estimated snow accumulations of 3-7 inches.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected Friday and may continue until Monday morning. Areas of black ice will be possible, along with scattered power outages where snow and ice accumulations are the heaviest. Power outages will also be more likely in areas with heavier snowfall, due to the weight of the snow on tree limbs and power lines.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is urging people not to travel during the storm unless it is absolutely necessary. If you must travel during bad weather, State Highway Patrol officials remind motorists to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles, and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling. If you become stranded, pull off the highway, remain in your vehicle and call for help. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter.

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Pay close attention to your local forecast and be prepared for what’s expected in your area.

Keep cell phones, mobile devices and spare batteries charged.

Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.

Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.

Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.

Gather emergency supplies for your pet including leash and feeding supplies, enough food for several days and a pet travel carrier.

Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.

Look out for your friends, neighbors and the elderly during winter weather.

If your power goes out:

Ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.

Properly vent kerosene heaters.

Use battery-powered sources for light, instead of candles, to reduce the risk of fire.

Visit ReadyNC.gov for more information on winter weather safety and preparation. For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

Click here to read Governor Stein's executive order.

###

