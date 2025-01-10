DP World Appoints Jason Haith as Vice President of Freight Forwarding for the U.S. and Mexico

Seasoned industry leader joins DP World Americas to drive innovation and growth in freight forwarding operations

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has announced the appointment of Jason Haith as Vice President, Commercial Freight Forwarding – U.S. and Mexico, effective immediately. With nearly two decades of experience in international logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain management, Haith brings a proven track record of driving business growth, operational efficiency, and customer-centric solutions.

In his new role, Haith will lead DP World’s Freight Forwarding division in the U.S. and Mexico, focusing on strengthening the company’s capabilities, expanding its customer base, and delivering innovative, end-to-end logistics solutions. His appointment reflects DP World’s commitment to enhancing its freight forwarding vertical and capturing organic growth opportunities in the region.

Haith joins DP World from JunctionNet AI, where he served as Chief Sales Officer. Prior to that, he spent 17 years with OEC Group, where he managed multi-million dollar business units and developed global logistics programs. Throughout his career, Haith has demonstrated a deep understanding of freight operations and sales, excelling in fostering collaboration between the two to deliver exceptional results.

Glen Clark, CEO of DP World U.S./Mexico, said: “We are thrilled that Jason is joining our Freight Forwarding team as the Vice President, Commercial Freight Forwarding. Bringing nearly two decades of extensive international experience in this sector, we are eager for his expertise in team building, sales strategy and operations management to spearhead our U.S. and Mexico Freight Forwarding Sales team.”

Jason Haith, Vice President, Commercial Freight Forwarding – U.S. and Mexico, commented: “I am excited to join DP World and contribute to its mission of transforming global trade. I am passionate about providing efficient, cost-effective, and innovative logistics solutions that deliver measurable value to customers. DP World’s vision for integrating and advancing freight forwarding aligns perfectly with my approach to driving sustainable growth. I look forward to working with the team to strengthen our presence in the U.S. and Mexico and build on the company’s legacy of excellence in logistics.”

Haith’s expertise in freight forwarding, global sales, and operational strategy will play a crucial role as DP World continues to expand its logistics footprint in the Americas and deliver seamless, customer-focused supply chain solutions.

