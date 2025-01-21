Sentinel Blue Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification, Sets Benchmark with Early Compliance Under DoD’s New Framework

Early CMMC Level-2 Certification Strengthens Sentinel Blue’s Leadership Position, Giving Clients a Competitive Edge in Cybersecurity and DoD Compliance.

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentinel Blue , a leader in managed cybersecurity and compliance solutions, proudly announces its achievement as one of the first companies to secure Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 certification under the Department of Defense’s (DoD) newly launched CMMC program. This milestone highlights Sentinel Blue’s leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive information for government contractors and defense industry partners.The CMMC program, designed to enhance cybersecurity across the defense industrial base (DIB), requires contractors to meet rigorous standards for protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Achieving Level 2 certification demonstrates an advanced level of cybersecurity maturity, a critical requirement for organizations seeking to compete for national security contracts.“Being among the first to achieve this certification is a tremendous accomplishment for our team, one that comes as the result of years of hard work and dedication. Expertise and excellence in our craft has been the vision for Sentinel Blue since day one, and rigorous validation of our capabilities through this certification process is immensely gratifying.” said Andy Sauer, CEO of Sentinel Blue. “While it is a phenomenal achievement for our team, we recognize the hard work of protecting our partners and our nation continues ahead. We will certainly celebrate this victory, but we will not be tempted to rest in our pursuit of excellence. Frankly, we’re just getting started.”Sentinel Blue’s certification was achieved through its flagship managed security service, Sentinel Shield —an advanced cybersecurity program offering end-to-end compliant protection and programming for systems architecture. Sentinel Shield integrates enterprise-grade tools and robust security measures, ensuring comprehensive threat defense and operational resilience for businesses of all sizes.Key factors in Sentinel Blue’s path to certification include:• Proactive Leadership: Early adoption of CMMC requirements and active engagement with the broader community have been a key enabler of developing the specific expertise needed to achieve certification.• Cutting-Edge Technology: Deployment of advanced tools, including Microsoft’s security suite, to secure systems and meet federal compliance standards.• Expert Team: A dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals committed to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.As the DoD rolls out the CMMC program across its contracting base, Sentinel Blue’s achievement reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for organizations seeking certification. By leveraging the Sentinel Shield program, organizations can ensure they meet federal cybersecurity requirements while protecting critical assets that support national security.About Sentinel BlueFounded in 2019, Sentinel Blue is a Virginia-based cybersecurity services firm specializing in enterprise-grade security solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and highly regulated industries like the defense industrial base. With flagship offerings such as Sentinel Shield, Sentinel Watch , and Sentinel 365, the company delivers comprehensive IT and cybersecurity services, including compliance-driven monitoring, detection, and secure Microsoft 365 solutions. Guided by core values of leadership, excellence, and integrity, Sentinel Blue is dedicated to protecting the critical assets that uphold national security.

