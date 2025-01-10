PETVIVO HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP ENGAGEMENTS WITH VEDCO, INC. AND CLIPPER DISTRIBUTING, LLC

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV & PETVW) ("PetVivo"), a pioneering biomedical technology company focused on adapting human biotech, medical device and other therapeutic technologies into osteoarthritis and lameness products for commercial sale in the US companion animal and equine markets, announces new distribution partnerships with Vedco Inc. (“Vedco”), and Clipper Distributing, LLC (“Clipper”), both leaders in logistical solutions and supply of products to veterinarians through the channel-of-distribution for veterinarians. Vedco and Clipper distribute to many of the largest national veterinary product distribution entities in the United States, including MWI, Covetrus, Patterson, Midwest Supply and Penn Supply, to just name a few.

“Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology is an innovative intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device that is designed to promote the management of joint pain caused by the loss of cartilage or tissue-bone mechanical malfunction; Spryng assists in augmenting and reinforcing cartilage to support the normalization of joint function. Our partnerships with Vedco and Clipper marks the beginning of what promises to be significant, and mutually beneficial relationships aimed at elevating the standard of veterinary care,” said Mike Eldred, Board Member and Commercial Executive at PetVivo.

"We are excited to be associated with PetVivo on the distribution of their unique Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology family of products,” said Craig Campbell, General Manager of Vedco. “This groundbreaking product aligns perfectly with Vedco's commitment to bringing innovative and high-value solutions to our distribution partners, while offering highly effective and safe solutions for veterinary hospitals and their clients.”

Corey Shigematsu, Chief Executive Officer at Clipper commented, “Expanding the distribution network for Spryng and its OsteoCushion Technology ensures that veterinarians across the country have access to one of the newest solutions on the market.”

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sprynghealth.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the treatment of lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale to veterinarians.

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

