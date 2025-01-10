Network Slicing Market

Rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes fuels demand for network slicing.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering 23.7% CAGR | The Network Slicing Market Share Predicted to Reach USD 921.02 Million by 2027 ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global network slicing market size was valued at $172.56 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $921.02 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 23.7% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 250 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07916 Surge in demand for next generation 5G network to enable better speed and bandwidth capabilities, increase in use cases of network slicing for Industry 4.0, growth in development of smart cities and smart services, rise in demand for network performance due to growth in mobile data-traffic volumes drive the growth of the global network slicing market. However, security concerns associated with network slicing hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption for remote surgery and autonomous vehicle and emerging applications across government, industrial, and enterprises sectors present new opportunities in the coming years.The network slicing market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, end user, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into solution and services. Depending on end user, it is divided into telecom operators and enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, media & entertainment, transport & logistic, BFSI, government and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07916 Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share, accounting for around two-thirds of the global network slicing market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in adoption of network slicing solutions by communication service providers and introduction of advanced network slicing solutions. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to extensive adoption of deployment and integration services among end users, as it ensures effective functioning of network slicing solution throughout the process.Based on end user, the telecom operators segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global network slicing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for better speed as well as bandwidth connectivity to serve customer needs. However, the enterprises segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to demand for robust network solutions to enhance productivity among enterprises.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07916 Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding around two-fifths of the global Network slicing market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2027. The region is early adopter of 5G services in areas such as autonomous driving, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, the government in this region are taking initiatives to develop 5G telecom infrastructure furthermore. These factors fuel the growth of the market in this province. At the same time, the Asia- Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. This is owing to the extensive adoption of mobile devices across the developing countries such as China & India.Some of the key network slicing industry players profiled in the report include Affirmed Networks Inc., Argela Technologies, Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mavenir, Nokia, Samsung, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE. This study includes market trends, network slicing market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

