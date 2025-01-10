Explore Centuries of Black History on Florida’s Historic Coast

Immersive tours & informative lectures tell the story of African Americans in St. Augustine, Florida

St. Augustine, FL, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From founding settlers to America’s first community of freed slaves to the Civil Rights Movement, African Americans have played a significant part in the multi-cultural heritage of Florida’s Historic Coast.



The ACCORD Civil Rights Museum and the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center tell the history of African Americans in St. Augustine. Walk the Freedom Trail to see significant sites related to the struggle for Civil Rights, or use the Black History App to create an immersive experience. A must-see stop is the Lincolnville Museum & Cultural Center, housed in the historic Excelsior School Building, which served as the county's first public Black high school. The museum maps out the long and storied past of African Americans in St. Augustine.



Take a powerful journey into the past with the "I Lived Here, As Well: Going Home" Tour at Ximenez-Fatio House Museum. This tour reveals the untold stories of a male and a female enslaved person, offering a first-person perspective of the harsh conditions of slavery and life after freedom. Tours are offered February 6-March 1.



“Where We Stand” is an exhibit by photographic artist Lenny Foster. It is inspired by his move to St. Augustine and the historic neighborhood of Lincolnville. The series explores the history of African Americans, drawing upon the history and culture he discovered in the historically Black neighborhood. The evocative show is presented at the First Coast Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach from February 6-March 27.



The 4th Annual Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series which honors and celebrates the history and cultural significance of Fort Mose will take place February 6- 8 and 14-16 at Fort Mose Historic State Park. Featured performers include Snarky Puppy, Kem, Tower of Power, Dinner Party, Macy Gray, and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band with Sierra Green and The Giants.



At Fort Mose Historic State Park, travel back in time to 1738 to a dangerous world where men, women, and children flee enslavement on a British plantation toward the free Black settlement Gracia Real de Santa Teresa de Mose on St. Augustine’s northernmost border. Flight to Freedom takes place February 20-22 and tells the brave story of those who risked it all in search of freedom, laying the groundwork for the original Underground Railroad that ran south to Spanish Florida.



“Fort Mose 1738” Fashion Pop Up, a display of bold, contemporary textiles and clothing created by artisans in Accra, Ghana connects individuals to their heritage by highlighting African prints and a kaleidoscope of colors. The exhibit will be on display at the St. Augustine Art Association Gallery through March 7.



The St. Augustine Lighthouse and Maritime Museum presents History in the Shadow of the Tower: Discovery of Fort Mose on February 20. It features Dr. Lori Lee, Flagler College, and Chuck Meide, Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program (LAMP), who will discuss key archaeological findings from Fort Mose that highlight the site’s cultural and historical significance.



Experience the Castillo de San Marco National Monument after dark during the Castillo by Candlelight: The Mose Story event on February 22. Visitors will interact with volunteers who will reenact the stories of Fort Mose, hearing from the Freedom Seekers, those they encounter along the way, and Royal Governor of La Floride, Manuel Joaquín de Montiano.

