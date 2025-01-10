Jones Announces Strategic Expansion of Technology Investment Banking and Equity Research Teams with Senior Hires

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC ("Jones"), a leading financial services firm, is excited to announce its strategic expansion of its technology investment banking and equity research teams with the hiring of Stephen Glagola as Director, Technology Equity Research and Rahul Patel as Director, Technology Investment Banking. This expansion underscores Jones’ continued commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering creative solutions to our clients globally. The firm also hired Yuki Gonzalez as Vice President, Research Sales, who will support institutional sales efforts across the technology, healthcare and financial services sectors.

“Stephen, Rahul and Yuki's appointments mark an exciting new chapter for Jones,” said Alan Hill, CEO of Jones. “Stephen and Rahul’s deep expertise within the technology sector, and track record of supporting corporate clients, will be instrumental as we continue to grow our equity research and corporate investment banking offerings. Additionally, we are thrilled to welcome Yuki Gonzalez as Vice President, Research Sales. Yuki will play a key role in supporting our institutional sales efforts across growth verticals, further strengthening our capabilities and expanding our reach.”

“Our growth within the Technology sector is part of our larger vision to align the firm’s investment banking and research services with sectors that are driving transformation in the global economy,” said Moe Cohen, Head of Investment Banking at Jones. “This expansion builds on our success in other verticals, and we look forward to continuing our growth trajectory while delivering distinctive value to our clients.”

Stephen Glagola, Director, Technology Equity Research – Boston

Stephen has 13 years of equity research experience, with over a decade focusing on Technology, Media and Telecommunications (“TMT”). He was most recently on the TMT equity research team at Cowen & Company, and previously served as an equity research associate at Barclays, covering retail and apparel companies. Stephen holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Elmhurst College.

Rahul Patel, Director, Technology Investment Banking – New York

Rahul has 10 years of TMT investment banking experience, primarily covering mid-to-large cap Technology companies. Prior to joining Jones, Rahul worked in the investment banking groups at BNP Paribas and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, among others, raising over $20bn in aggregate capital across structured debt and equity offerings. Rahul holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Stony Brook University.

Yuki Gonzalez, Vice President, Research Sales – New York

Yuki has 8 years of institutional sales and corporate access experience across several sectors including healthcare, financials, energy, technology, and ESG. Prior to joining Jones, Yuki was a research sales and corporate access specialist at Jefferies. In those roles, he focused on creating strategic content and delivering bespoke client solutions. Yuki was awarded the Handler Scholarship at the University of Rochester, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Financial Economics.

About Jones

JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC (“Jones”) is a leading full-service investment banking firm, providing a comprehensive suite of services, including capital markets, M&A, and strategic advisory to corporate clients. The firm is dedicated to building lasting partnerships by delivering innovative solutions, deep industry expertise, and tailored strategies that drive value and success. Founded in 1975, Jones has established itself as the global leader in block trading and a premier liquidity provider to institutional investors. The firm's offerings also include derivatives trading, outsourced trading, electronic trading, prime services, private markets trading, and research/market intelligence. Member FINRA and SIPC.

For more information, please visit jonestrading.com

Human Resources HR@jonestrading.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.