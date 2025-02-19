Viera Services Honored with Prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Award

GAINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viera Services, a trusted name in tax preparation, business consulting, and legal assistance, has been recognized with the 2024 Best of Georgia Award. Presented by Georgia Business Journal at Gbj.com, this celebrated accolade is determined by customer votes and highlights the company’s dedication to empowering individuals and businesses alike through its comprehensive and client-centered approach.For founder Camille Viera-Hewell, this recognition is a deeply personal milestone. “When I started this journey, it was about creating a space where people could access the services they needed in one place. Winning the Best of Georgia Award reflects the trust our community has placed in us, and it inspires us to keep doing what we love,” Camille shared.Her vision for Viera Services began during her tenure as a branch manager at Gainesville Bank & Trust, where she witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by individuals and businesses in accessing reliable support. From these experiences, she developed the concept of a “mall of services,” offering expertise in tax preparation, business solutions, and legal assistance under one roof. What started as a small operation has grown into a respected institution that serves clients both locally and in 32 states through online services.Viera Services has earned its reputation as a trusted partner by addressing a wide range of needs with expertise and care. The company’s tax services help individuals and businesses navigate complex filings, ensuring clients receive the maximum legal benefits. Entrepreneurs and seasoned business owners alike turn to Viera Services for critical support with everything from EIN applications to payroll and accounting packages. The legal department provides personalized attention for immigration cases, workers’ compensation claims, and civil or criminal matters, ensuring clients feel supported every step of the way.At the heart of Viera Services is a commitment to community and education. Camille, a Puerto Rican entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience, who has been awarded the Outstanding Citizen of Georgia from the Georgia Capitol has built her company on the principles of integrity, transparency, and knowledge-sharing. This philosophy shapes the company’s approach to delivering meaningful solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs. Camille’s passion for empowering others drives her team’s dedication to creating accessible services that build confidence and trust.Clients consistently praise Viera Services for its professionalism and personal touch. One customer shared, “Viera Services doesn’t just help you check boxes; they make you feel supported and confident in your decisions. They treat you like family.” This sentiment reflects Viera Services’ mission, which has always prioritized building genuine, lasting relationships with its clients.Winning the 2024 Best of Georgia Award celebrates Viera Services’ commitment to excellence and the trust they have earned from their clients. It underscores their unwavering dedication to providing reliable and effective services that empower individuals and businesses to thrive. For Camille and her team, this award not only recognizes past achievements but also reminds them of their ongoing mission to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those they serve.

