Holistic Integrative Therapy Services Earns Prestigious 2024 Best of Georgia Award

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- -- Holistic Integrative Therapy Services, known for its innovative approach to healing and personal growth, has proudly been recognized with a 2024 Best of Georgia Award, hosted by Gbj.com. This honor, determined by votes from clients and community members, celebrates businesses that make a lasting impact on the lives they touch.“This award demonstrates the trust our clients place in us and the journey we share toward healing and self-discovery,” says Johanna Estevez-Morillo, the founder of Holistic Integrative Therapy Services.Estevez-Morillo, a licensed marriage and family therapist, Ayurvedic health counselor, and trauma-informed clinician, brings a deeply personal touch to her practice. Drawing from her Afro-Dominican heritage, she combines traditional practices with modern techniques to address the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of wellness.Holistic Integrative Therapy Services offers a wide range of personalized care, from 1:1 Breakthrough Sessions and Inner Child Healing to Ayurvedic Lifestyle Consultations. Clients can also explore unique offerings like Pranayama and Sound Healing Sessions or participate in the empowering Monthly Women’s Circle. For professionals, Estevez-Morillo provides clinical supervision to support ongoing development in the field.The practice’s telehealth-only model allows clients from anywhere to access its services, making holistic care more accessible. “Our mission is to create a safe, empathetic space where individuals can embrace wellness, no matter where they are,” Estevez-Morillo explains.Earning the Best of Georgia Award shines a light on Holistic Integrative Therapy Services’ meaningful work. It’s not just about the tools and techniques—it’s about the trust built, the resilience uncovered, and the transformations made possible. As Estevez-Morillo puts it, “Healing is within each of us. My role is simply to guide clients toward discovering their innate ability to thrive.”

