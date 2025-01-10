FAT Brands to Provide 10,000 Meals to First Responders and Fire Evacuees in Los Angeles

Fatburger’s Food Truck to Serve Up Meals at First Responder Sites and Shelters

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of iconic LA-based burger chain, Fatburger , is showing support for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, donating 10,000 meals to first responders and fire evacuees. Over the next several days, Fatburger, via its food truck, the “Fatmobile,” will be serving up 10,000 meals at first responder sites and shelters.

“The last few days have been unimaginable for Los Angeles—a city that has given our restaurants so much over the years,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Founder and Chairman of FAT Brands. “Our hearts go out to everyone that has been impacted by these devastating wildfires. We look forward to getting the Fatmobile out to these sites and shelters over the next several days to show our appreciation for our first responders working tirelessly to protect our community and to show our support to those who are dealing with the heartbreak of losing their homes.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

