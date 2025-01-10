SoftServe Presents New Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant to Invigorate Retail Experiences

Latest Gen AI solution built with NVIDIA AI Blueprints launches at NRF 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today introduced the SoftServe Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant, the newest Generative AI (Gen AI) solution launched at NRF 2025 aiming to invigorate the retail experience. This new offering is built with the latest NVIDIA AI Blueprint for retail shopping assistants, which includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and multimodal retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). With visual search and virtual try-on features, personalized recommendations, and seamless omnichannel shopping capabilities, the SoftServe Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant minimizes costly returns, enhances product discovery, and improves operational efficiency, creating a more enjoyable shopping experience for consumers.

Retailers currently struggle with the inability to guide customers to the right purchase when their vast assortment of clothing and products overwhelm the shopper. This calls for better solutions to streamline product discovery, customize recommendations, and simplify choices to help shoppers navigate large inventories without frustration and decision fatigue. The SoftServe Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant supports efficient decision-making by using its knowledge base of fashion and the user’s description, initial request, and specific preferences to identify the most suitable items and produce tailored shopping suggestions for every user.

This AI-powered assistant allows shoppers to effortlessly browse product catalogs, expedite the search for specific items, and quickly find relevant product information. With an interactive virtual try-on feature, customers can visualize products on themselves in real-time and better identify the quality and look of items before they buy, allowing them to make more assertive buying decisions and less regretful returns.

“Today’s retail industry demands smarter solutions for both buyers and sellers,” said Ivan Leshko, EVP North America at SoftServe. “Pairing Gen AI and Conversational AI with virtual fitting technologies increases shopping engagement, removes any guesswork or uncertainty at the checkout, and restores confidence in the buying process for retailers and customers. It’s a win-win for the whole industry.”

The SoftServe Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant helps retailers optimize revenue through its cross-selling and upselling capabilities, encourage customer loyalty with its inclusive sizing and adaptable options for consumer diversity, and elevate the retail journey using immersive shopping methods and real-time feedback. Further, the cost of shipping, frequency of cart abandonment, and volume of customer attrition is expected to decrease as shoppers make more intentional purchases.

“Gen AI is reinventing e-commerce and the customer shopping experience in retail,” said Azita Martin, vice president of AI for retail, consumer packaged goods and quick-service restaurants at NVIDIA. “SoftServe’s new Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant, which was built using the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for retail shopping assistants, enables retailers to create AI agents that can assist and augment their human coworkers to deliver highly personalized, elevated shopping experiences to customers around the clock.”

Launching the SoftServe Gen AI Retail Shopping Assistant heading into the annual retail conference NRF 2025 highlights SoftServe’s steady pulse on the changing retail landscape and future of the industry. This Gen AI solution is the seventh in a series of pre-packaged offerings built with NVIDIA Blueprints to drive Gen AI proliferation and innovation across several industries like retail. To learn more and find where each solution is available, please visit this website.

