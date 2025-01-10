Rosenberg & Gluck, LLP Announces Gary A. Pagliarello, Esq. as a Partner

Gary A. Pagliarello Headshot

HOLTSVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosenberg & Gluck LLP., a Suffolk County personal injury firm, announces Gary A. Pagliarello as its new partner. Mr. Pagliarello has been an Associate with the firm for over 4 years before being elevated to partner as of January 2025.“Over the years, Gary has consistently demonstrated exceptional legal expertise, unwavering dedication to our clients, and a deep commitment to the values of our firm,” said Erin Hargis, Partner of Rosenberg & Gluck LLP. “We are excited for this next chapter and the continued contributions Gary will bring in his new role."Mr. Pagliarello is an experienced litigator. Throughout his thirty-year career as an attorney on Long Island, he has handled general liability and medical malpractice cases. Gary’s experience has made him one of Suffolk County’s most respected and effective trial attorneys, with successful verdicts throughout the New York metropolitan area.Mr. Pagliarello is a graduate of the State University of New York Albany and the University of Bridgeport School of Law.About Rosenberg & Gluck, LLPRosenberg & Gluck, LLP, established in 1996, is a personal injury firm in Holtsville, New York. The firm offers legal services for victims of serious personal injury, including car , truck, motorcycle , and construction site accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death cases. The firm's attorneys have achieved recognition as Super Lawyers, Top Trial Lawyers of America, and members of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

