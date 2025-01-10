Nutanix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix , Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming financial community event:

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Friday, January 17, 2025

9:45 a.m. PST; 12:45 p.m. EST

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software, offering organizations a single platform for running applications and managing data, anywhere. With Nutanix, companies can reduce complexity and simplify operations, freeing them to focus on their business outcomes. Building on its legacy as the pioneer of hyperconverged infrastructure, Nutanix is trusted by companies worldwide to power hybrid multicloud environments consistently, simply, and cost-effectively. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on social media @nutanix.

Investor Contact

Richard Valera

ir@nutanix.com

