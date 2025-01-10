World Orphan Drug Alliance expands to Canada and full LATAM region, completing the first truly global commercialization offering

By adding Canada and the entire Latin America region, including Mexico, WODA completes its full global commercialization offering for rare and specialty therapies.

With two new members - Innovative Medicines Group and Theratechnologies - WODA now provides access to over 210 million rare disease patients.

MONTREAL and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA), a global alliance of commercial distributors dedicated to providing access to treatments for rare diseases and specialty medicines in complex markets worldwide, has expanded its reach to include Canada and all of Latin America (LATAM).

The addition of two new members - Theratechnologies Inc. for Canada and Innovative Medicines Group (IMG) for LATAM - brings the total number of countries covered by WODA to 158 and extends its reach to 210 million rare disease patients. The alliance now consists of 12 members, each being expert for the region covered.

This expansion effectively completes WODA's ambition to provide global access to rare disease treatments. “With a new partner in LATAM and the addition of Canada, we are thrilled to become the only truly global-for-local platform," said Patrick Jordan, Chairman of WODA. "Canada not only gives our partners a footprint in North America, but with Theratechnologies’ operations in the U.S., they can be a U.S. solution as well. With IMG, we have a broader coverage of LATAM, including Mexico."

Headquartered in Montreal, Theratechnologies was one of WODA’s first partners with the distribution of EGRIFTA SV® globally. They have recently broadened their portfolio, announcing an exclusive licensing deal with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for two assets in Canada. With a strong history of collaboration, Theratechnologies is a natural partner for WODA in Canada.

WODA has also gained a strong new member in IMG, introducing a new platform for LATAM. IMG allows for a turnkey solution in the stalwart markets of Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, and with a strong regional footprint ensures coverage across the rest of Latin America, including Mexico. Based in Montevideo, Uruguay, the team has a proven track record of serving rare disease patients throughout the region.

The Alliance now provides a broad outreach with a local focus through thirteen separate entities: Specialised Therapeutics (Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia), Medis (Central and Eastern Europe & Nordics), Path Pharma (Greece, Cyprus, Malta), CTS (Israel), Innovative Medicines Group (Latin America), Vector Pharma (Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey), Orpharm (Russia and the CIS region), EffRx (Switzerland), Veld (Africa), Nxera (Japan, South Korea), Theratechnologies (Canada) and its boutique consultancy partner Decisive Consulting.

About WODA

The World Orphan Drug Alliance (WODA) is a global alliance of commercial distributors focused on providing access to treatments for rare diseases and specialty medicines in complex markets around the world. WODA aims to provide comprehensive support to pharmaceutical and biotech companies with rare disease, oncology, and highly specialized therapeutics portfolio, starting from Named Patient Programs through to full commercialization.

More about WODA: www.woda-alliance.com

Media contact:

Tina Vojnovic, tina.vojnovic@woda-alliance.com

+386 41 744 735

