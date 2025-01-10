Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,054 in the last 365 days.

Amplify Energy to Participate in Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners on January 23, 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jeff Grampp, Senior Analyst at Alliance Global Partners on January 23, 2025. Details of the call are provided below.

Date and Time: Thursday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__puxX4MVSdaiAls6CkBOow

A replay of the fireside chat will be available for at least 30 days following the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer
(832) 219-9051
michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amplify Energy to Participate in Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners on January 23, 2025

Distribution channels: Companies, Mining Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more