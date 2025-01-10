Amplify Energy to Participate in Fireside Chat with Alliance Global Partners on January 23, 2025

HOUSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jeff Grampp, Senior Analyst at Alliance Global Partners on January 23, 2025. Details of the call are provided below.

Date and Time: Thursday, January 23 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN__puxX4MVSdaiAls6CkBOow

A replay of the fireside chat will be available for at least 30 days following the event on the investor relations section of the Company’s website.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify’s operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), East Texas / North Louisiana, and the Eagle Ford (Non-op). For more information, visit www.amplifyenergy.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(832) 219-9044

james.frew@amplifyenergy.com

Michael Jordan -- Director, Finance and Treasurer

(832) 219-9051

michael.jordan@amplifyenergy.com

