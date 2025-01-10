Walden Biosciences Highlights 2024 Accomplishments and 2025 Priorities

Fully Enrolled Second Cohort in Phase 2 Basket Study of WAL0921 In Chronic Kidney Disease

Plans to Initiate Rare Kidney Diseases Cohort in Early 2025

Company to Attend 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walden Biosciences, Inc. (“Walden”), a private, venture-backed biotechnology company advancing the development of disease-modifying therapies to transform the treatment of kidney disease, today announced recent business highlights and strategic priorities for 2025 in advance of the Company’s attendance at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference from January 13–16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

“We are pleased to be in San Francisco during the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, where we will provide an update on our Phase 2 study (WAL0921-02), the upcoming data readouts anticipated this year, and our plans beyond 2025,” said Blaine McKee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Walden Biosciences. “Initial dosing from the first two Cohorts evaluating Walden’s anti-suPAR antibody in patients with diabetic nephropathy is complete and fully supports continued enrollment in the study’s Rare kidney disease patient population. We look forward to sharing data from the study, as Walden continues to advance our strategy of developing breakthrough, disease-modifying medicines that target the kidney.”

Several members of Walden’s leadership team including Blaine McKee, Curt Dewan, CFA, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Blair, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will be meeting with investors and other industry leaders in San Francisco during the conference, where they will highlight the Company’s recent accomplishments and priorities for 2025.

2024 Accomplishments

Completed a first-in-human Phase 1+ clinical study of WAL0921, the Company’s first-in-class, antibody directed against suPAR, in healthy subjects

Reported data from the Phase 1+ study that showed WAL0921 was well-tolerated, and demonstrated proof-of-biology through a rapid reduction in suPAR

Completed Investigational New Drug-enabling studies to support initiation of clinical studies for WAL0623, the Company’s first-in-class small molecule dynamin stabilizer



2025 Priorities

Initiate the third Cohort of the Phase 2 Basket study (WAL0921-02) in Rare glomerular kidney diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), treatment resistant minimal change disease (TR-MCD), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN)

Raise capital to support the advancement of Walden’s pipeline of disease-modifying therapies for the treatment of Rare glomerular kidney diseases

Initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical study of WAL0623

Deliver interim data on WAL0921-02 in Rare glomerular kidney diseases

About the Phase 2 Clinical Study of Walden’s Anti-suPAR Antibody

The Phase 2 clinical study (WAL0921-02) is an adaptive, prospective, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of WAL0921 in subjects with glomerular kidney diseases and proteinuria, including diabetic nephropathy (DN) and Rare glomerular kidney diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), treatment-resistant minimal change disease (TR-MCD), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN).

The study will enroll up to 96 subjects, randomized three-to-one (active:placebo). Initially, 44 subjects will be enrolled, with the Rare kidney disease Cohorts following the DN Cohorts. The study is flexible and will be adapted to reflect the emerging data from the initial 44 subjects. Up to 52 additional subjects may be adaptively enrolled to further explore safety, efficacy, PK, and PD of WAL0921 by expanding or adding Cohorts (e.g., to improve statistical powering, explore alternative dosing schedules, or explore alternative dose levels).

Subjects will be administered seven sequential IV doses of WAL0921 or placebo every 14 days over a 12-week treatment period and will be followed for an additional 24 weeks.

About Walden Biosciences

Walden Biosciences is a private, venture-backed clinical development-stage company focused on developing breakthrough, disease-modifying medicines to treat kidney diseases. Walden is applying novel, multi-disciplinary approaches that directly target the kidney to prevent damage, slow disease progression, and restore kidney function. Walden’s programs address novel targets for therapeutic intervention, directly targeting two cell types critical for kidney function: podocytes and proximal tubular cells. Dysfunction of these cells are critical hallmarks of the majority of kidney diseases. Walden’s Phase 2 clinical-stage program is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits suPAR, a cause of podocyte dysfunction and kidney disease, which is being evaluated in a Basket study. Walden’s second most advanced program is an IND-ready small molecule that is designed to stabilize and restore the function of dynamin, an enzyme responsible for the maintenance of the cytoskeletal architecture and function of podocytes and proximal tubule cells. All of Walden’s programs offer the promise to deliver disease-modifying, breakthrough therapies that are readily combinable with the standard of care to transform the treatment of kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.waldenbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Anne Marie Fields

Managing Director

Precision AQ (formerly known as Stern Investor Relations)

annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media Contacts:

FTI Consulting

Robert Stanislaro

Robert.Stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

-OR-

Helen O’Gorman

Helen.OGorman@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.