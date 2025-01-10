Updated with Video* MPD Searching for Northwest Attempted Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an attempted robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 12:27 p.m., the suspect approached the victims, as they entered a residence, in the 1900 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. The suspect attempted to enter the residence and demanded property from the victims. The suspect fled the scene after the victims did not comply.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

https://youtu.be/rQapI5sO1XU

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25003413