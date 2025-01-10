Minister Gayton McKenzie on the passing of Doc Shebeleza

The passing of the legendary Kwaito artist Victor “Doc Shebeleza” Bogopane today at the age of 51, represents a significant loss for South Africa and the entire music industry.

Born in 1973 in Soweto, Doc Shebeleza grew up in a family that valued cultural expression. From an early age, he was exposed to diverse musical influences, from kwaito to traditional South African music, which would later shape his artistic journey.

In 1995, he released his debut album, Shebeleza, which featured the iconic hit Ghets Ghetsa. This success was followed by the album S'kumfete, which included another hit track of the same name. Over the years, he cemented his legacy with three more albums: Tiger (1997), Ebumnandini (2000), and Jiva Yoyo (2001). In recognition of his contributions to the genre, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2018 Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

His influence extended beyond his own work, as illustrated by rapper Cassper Nyovest’s tribute song Doc Shebeleza, which celebrated his lifestyle and impact. Doc Shebeleza later collaborated with Cassper on the song Monate So, showcasing mutual respect and admiration between generations of artists.

Following his retirement from the music industry, Doc Shebeleza dedicated himself to philanthropy. He founded the non-profit organisation AMAHA (African Musicians Against HIV/AIDS), which focused on social initiatives for the underprivileged. Through AMAHA, he contributed to building hundreds of homes for those in need, distributed wheelchairs, and worked tirelessly alongside other legendary artists to uplift communities. His passion for helping others remained central to his life’s work until his untimely passing.

In recent years, Doc Shebeleza faced health challenges, having been hospitalised twice last year until his tragic passing on Thursday 9 January.

On behalf of the Ministry, I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends and countless fans whose lives he touched. South Africa has lost not only a music legend but a compassionate soul whose contributions to our cultural heritage and community upliftment will not be forgotten. His music, laughter and legacy will continue to resonate in our hearts.

Rest in power, Victor "Doc Shebeleza" Bogopane.

