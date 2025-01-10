Minister Gayton McKenzie on the Protea Cricket Games against Afghanistan

Public calls have been escalating for the Proteas cricket team to boycott their ICC Champions Trophy match against the Afghanistan men’s cricket team next month. This, on the basis that the Taliban government in Afghanistan banned women’s sport and disbanded the female cricket team when they came to power in 2021.

As the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, this is a position that I feel morally bound to support, despite the deep complications of Afghanistan’s recent and tragic history.

To be clear, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has accepted the principle of equality in sport, and that member nations should be developing both male and female players. This does not happen in the case of Afghanistan, suggesting that political interference in the administration of sport is being tolerated there. In the same breath, Sri Lanka was banned in 2023 for political interference.

I am aware that the ICC, like most international sporting mother bodies, professes not to tolerate political interference in the administration of sport, despite its obvious inconsistency with Afghanistan.

It is not for me as the Sports Minister to make the final decision on whether South Africa should honour cricketing fixtures against Afghanistan. If it was my decision, then it certainly would not happen.

As a man who comes from a race that was not allowed equal access to sporting opportunities during Apartheid, it would be hypocritical and immoral to look the other way today when the same is being done towards women anywhere in the world.

Cricket South Africa, the federations of other countries and the ICC will have to think carefully about the message the sport of cricket wishes to send the world, and especially the women in sports.

I hope that the consciences of all those involved in cricket, including the supporters, players and administrators, will take a firm stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.

