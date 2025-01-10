Hybrid Electric Car Market worth USD 489.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Mobility Trends Allied Market Research

Hybrid Electric Car Industry Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Hybrid Electric Car Market ," The hybrid electric car market was valued at $229.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $489.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032.The global hybrid electric car market has seen strong growth in recent years due to increase in demand for efficient transportation, strengthening emission norms and increased research and development activities.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14585 The global hybrid electric car market has witnessed significant growth during recent years due to strengthening emission norms, an increase in demand for efficient transportation, and increasing R&D activities. Hybrid electric vehicles are designed to provide High levels of performance and fuel efficiency.The market for hybrid electric vehicles is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate in the coming years, owing to the rising research and development activities in this industry and the strengthening of emission standards on a global scale. However, the growing popularity of electric vehicles will probably hinder market expansion throughout the forecast period. While an increase in demand for hybrid electric cars creates more demand for its maintenance and aftersales services, creating additional revenue generation opportunities for companies operating in the market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:★Leading companies are implementing various strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions.★In May 2022, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. introduced the hybrid electric car City to the Indian market. It is the first vehicle in the mainstream market category equipped with standard powerful hybrid electric technology, featuring a self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system paired with a 1.5-liter petrol engine.★In January 2023, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION launched the all-new Prius HEV in Japan, equipped with the latest fifth-generation hybrid system. The Prius achieves great fuel efficiency and enhanced performance on low-friction road surfaces.★In May 2023, Kia Corporation showcased its new lineup of HEVs in Saudi Arabia, featuring models like K5, K8, Sorento, and Niro Plus. These new models aim to achieve a fuel economy of up to 40%, reflecting Kia Corporation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and expanding its eco-friendly car offerings.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on the powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the combined hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, owing to combined hybrid ability to offer the driver to switch between engine and electric motor at any given time, this ability is increasing the demand for combined hybrids, which are extensively being used in performance cars and luxury cars.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on the degree of hybridization, the fully hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid electric car market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact. Similarly, fully hybrid electric cars are also a strong competitor to fully electric cars, and hence, the demand for fully hybrid is increasing as it allows users to shift to electric motor or ICE mode at any time.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14585 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐡𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on the vehicle type, the standard hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market. However, the luxury hybrid segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period owing to increase in the inclination of consumers for luxury product ranges. In addition, companies operating in the market are also developing technologies that are fuel-efficient and provide luxury at the same time.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market due to the growing car ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, along with government support for the adoption of hybrid vehicles.However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the review period due to technological advancement and growing income level in the region.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATIONHonda Motor Co., LtdMercedes-Benz Group AG (Former Daimler AG)BMW AGFord Motor CompanyHyundai Motor CompanyVolkswagen GroupKia CorporationNissan Motor Co., Ltd.AB Volvo.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global hybrid electric car market. 