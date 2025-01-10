Dextra Group and Normet International sign MOU to advance sustainable FRP solutions

Dextra and Normet sign MOU to advance sustainable FRP solutions.

Dextra and Normet aim to expand the application of FRP in underground mining and tunneling.

Established in 1983 in Bangkok, Thailand by French entrepreneurs, Dextra Group is now a world leading manufacturer of engineered steel and fibre-reinforced polymer construction products.” — Dextra Group

GLOBAL, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dextra, the leading manufacturer of engineered steel and fibre-reinforced polymer construction solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Normet International Ltd, a renowned technology company specializing in equipment, construction chemicals, and rock reinforcement products for underground mining and tunneling. This partnership underscores Dextra’s commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions in the industry.This MoU signifies a strategic collaboration between the two companies to leverage their complementary expertise to develop and supply advanced FRP reinforcement products globally. Together, Dextra and Normet aim to expand the application of FRP in underground mining and tunneling, introducing lightweight, durable, and sustainable solutions to enhance operational safety and efficiency.“Partnering with Normet is an exciting step towards broadening our FRP portfolio and driving innovation in the industry,” said Pierre Hofmann, General Manager of Dextra’s Geotech Business Line . “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering sustainable and cutting-edge reinforcement solutions for our customers while addressing the growing need for environmentally responsible construction materials.”The partnership promises significant benefits for Dextra’s customers by combining Normet’s deep expertise in underground operations with Dextra’s established leadership in FRP technologies. Customers can expect solutions that not only enhance safety and durability but also reduce the environmental footprint of their projects. By utilizing FRP reinforcement, clients will benefit from materials that are lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and energy-efficient, contributing to longer-lasting and more sustainable infrastructure.Alan Pengelly, Senior Vice President of Normet’s GCCT (Ground Control & Construction Technologies) Business Line, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Dextra to develop GFRP Reinforcement Solutions for the tunneling and mining industries. This collaboration supports our mission to create the safest places underground while advancing sustainability and innovation.”About Dextra:Dextra is a globally recognized provider of high-quality steel coupling and FRP solutions for the Civil Engineering market. With a strong focus on innovation and sustainability, Dextra is dedicated to delivering products that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry. Headquartered in Thailand, Dextra serves a diverse client base worldwide, contributing to groundbreaking infrastructure projects and fostering a more sustainable future.Learn more at www.dextragroup.com About Normet:Normet is a world-leading, innovative technology company that defines the future of underground operations in mining, tunneling, and civil engineering projects. The company’s offerings include a complete portfolio of solutions designed to enhance safety, sustainability, and productivity throughout the project lifecycle. Headquartered in Finland, Normet employs over 1,800 professionals across 50 locations in 30 countries. Normet Group’s net sales totaled EUR 484 million in 2023.Learn more at www.normet.com For more information, please contact:Pierre HofmannGeneral Manager, Geotech Business LineEmail: phofmann@dextragroup.comAlan PengellySenior Vice President, GCCT Business LineNormet GroupEmail: alan.pengelley@normet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.