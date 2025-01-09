135th regular session of the Government of the Republic of Slovenia

SLOVENIA, January 9 - At today's session, the Government adopted an amendment to the Road Traffic Rules Act, which provides for stricter treatment of drivers who do not establish a rescue lane or drive in an established rescue lane and thereby prevent drivers of emergency vehicles, rescue workers, firefighters and police officers from carrying out urgent tasks to save lives.

