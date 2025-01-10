Comer Announces First 119th Congress Oversight Committee Hearing on the Stay-At-Home Federal Workforce

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the committee will hold its first hearing of the 119th Congress, “The Stay-at-Home Federal Workforce: Another Biden-Harris Legacy,” on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. At the hearing, the Oversight Committee will examine how the Biden-Harris Administration failed to return federal workers to the office and is seeking to hinder the incoming Trump Administration’s ability to bring them back by providing long-term guarantees of telework in deals signed with federal employee unions.

“President Donald Trump and his incoming Administration is set to be greeted by largely vacant federal government office buildings because the federal workforce is still taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s outdated and detrimental pandemic-era telework policies. Not only do these telework policies jeopardize the ability of agencies to deliver vital services to the American people, but reports indicate the Biden Administration is now working with federal employee unions to cement long-term guarantees of telework. President Trump’s agenda and critical services provided by the federal government should not be hindered or prevented because of unchecked federal workforce unions that are striking deals with the Biden Administration to stay at home. It’s past time for the federal workforce to get back to work in-person for the American people. The House Oversight Committee remains committed to ensuring federal employees show up for the American people they serve.”

WHAT: Hearing titled “The Stay-at-Home Federal Workforce: Another Biden-Harris Legacy”

DATE: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC 210

WITNESSES:

Martin O’Malley, former Commissioner, Social Security Administration

Rachel Greszler, Visiting Fellow in Workforce, Economic Policy Innovation Center

The Honorable Tom Davis, President, Federal City Council

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

