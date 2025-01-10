Submit Release
W.Va. Disaster Recovery Center relocating to Princeton on Monday, Jan. 13

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The FEMA-West Virginia Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Mercer County is closing its Bluefield facility and relocating to Princeton, W.Va. It will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13.  

The Disaster Recovery Center location and hours this week are as follows: 

Princeton Disaster Recovery Center

Lifeline Princeton Church of God

250 Oakvale Road 

Princeton, WV 24740

Hours of operation:

Monday to Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Saturday, Jan. 18: CLOSED

Closed Sundays and holidays

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone. 

 The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Feb. 7, 2025. 

PLEASE NOTE: If you are a Mercer County resident who applied previously in Virginia for damage from Hurricane Helene, please contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or online at disasterassistance.gov to discuss your application. Please use the FEMA registration number you were assigned when you applied.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

