FEMA Assistance is Available for Individuals Affected by the Wildfires in California

WASHINGTON -- As multiple, devastating fires continue to threaten Southern California, FEMA and federal partners are leaning in to support the state-led response. FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell will be on the ground today to assess damage, speak to survivors and meet with community officials.

On Wednesday, President Biden approved a Major Disaster Declaration to supplement recovery efforts. Los Angeles County residents who have disaster-related needs due to the fires may be eligible for financial assistance. Damage assessments are continuing, and more counties and additional forms of assistance may be designated after the assessments are completed.

FEMA disaster assistance is intended to meet the basic needs of your household for uninsured or underinsured necessary expenses and serious needs to jumpstart your recovery. If you have insurance and are applying for FEMA disaster assistance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. By law, FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

FEMA Assistance Can Help Jumpstart Recovery

Individuals and families in the designated areas may be eligible to receive money for essential items like food, water, baby formula, breast feeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies.

Eligible survivors may also receive money to help with housing needs if they cannot return to their home because of the fires. The money can be used to stay in a hotel, with family and friends or other options while they find a more permanent housing solution.

In addition, eligible survivors may receive money for rental assistance, basic home repairs for their primary home, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to the wildfires.

To learn more about the types of assistance available, visit: fema.gov/assistance/individual/program.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

After making a claim with their insurance provider, the first step residents can take to jumpstart their recovery is to apply for FEMA assistance. There are three ways to apply: