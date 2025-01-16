1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue Pre-Orders to Begin Jan. 16, 2025

1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue 1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue_2 1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue_3 1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue_4 1/3 Scale 'God of War Ragnarök Kratos' Statue_5

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime 1 Studio’s high-end brand, PRIME 1 STATUE, announces the release of a 1/3 scale polystone statue of Kratos, the protagonist from God of War: Ragnarok, as part of its Real Elite Masterline series. Pre-orders open today, January 16, 2025, and the product is scheduled for release between April and July 2026.

Standing at a height of 95 cm, this 1/3 scale statue captures Kratos’s distinctive features. His expression and proportions faithfully reflect his in-game appearance, with colors inspired by the sunlight depicted in the game. The LED-lit eyes of Mimir, along with detailed sculpting, painting, and functional features, have been meticulously crafted.

The custom base is designed to evoke the landscapes of Norse mythology, featuring a defeated Dreki.

The Ultimate Bonus Version includes an alternate expression showcasing Kratos’s rage, the Stone Wall Shield, a folded Guardian Shield, fully upgraded versions of the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos, as well as the Draupnir Spear.

With these exclusive parts, the Ultimate Bonus Version offers versatile display possibilities.

For more details, visit the product page:

https://www.prime1studio.com/gowr-kratos/REMGOW-01UTS.html

©2025 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. God of War is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. PlayStation is a registered trademark or trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Created and Developed by Santa Monica Studio LLC.

