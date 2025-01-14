Zillow Tops Trust Rankings for Fourth Consecutive Year in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® New Home Search Website Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zillow has been recognized as the most trusted home search website in the Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedHome Search Website Study, securing the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.8, Zillow outperformed other major platforms to achieve the highest level of consumer trust, reinforcing its position as the leading choice for individuals searching for a new home.Since the New Home Search Website Study's inception, Zillow has consistently captured the top spot, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to providing a reliable, user-friendly platform for individuals navigating the home search process. This remarkable four-year achievement reflects the strong connection Zillow has built with its users.The study, which surveyed 51,024 people actively engaged in the home search process, identified Zillow as the most trusted among prominent home search websites. In addition to Zillow, other highly rated platforms included Realtor.com, Homes.com, Redfin.com, Point2homes.com, Trulia.com, and Movoto.com. Zillow’s continued dominance in this category reflects its commitment to delivering an intuitive, reliable, and transparent home search experience for users nationwide.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-new-home-search-website-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.