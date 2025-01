Mayor Bowser to Deploy District Snow Team Ahead of Friday’s Forecasted Snow Showers

(Washington, DC) – In preparation for potential snow showers on Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser will deploy the District Snow Team at 12 pm on Friday, January 3. Pre-treatment brining operations will begin this evening on Thursday, January 2, at 6 pm on all snow emergency routes, including the National Highway System.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting possible snow showers on Friday, January 3, between 1 pm and 7 pm, with potential accumulation of up to half an inch of snow. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s throughout the weekend, with colder conditions arriving in the following days. Daytime highs may struggle to rise above freezing, and overnight lows are forecasted to drop to the low to mid-20s. Additional snow and accumulation are anticipated on Sunday and/or Monday. Updates will be provided as forecasts become clearer.

Twenty-one brine trucks will pretreat roads using a mixture of salt, beet juice, and water from 6 pm Thursday until 6 am Friday. The snow team will partially deploy on Friday from noon until midnight, consisting of 34 heavy plows (six- and 10-wheel dump trucks) to treat highways, streets, bridges, ramps, and other elevated structures, and 10 light plows (pick-up trucks) to treat smaller streets. Bike lanes across the District are serviced by the District Department of Transportation (DDOT). DDOT’s bike-lane clean up team clears the protected bike lanes after the District Snow Team clears general motor vehicle travel lanes citywide. Protected bike lanes are usually cleared six to 24 hours after motor vehicle travel lanes.

Residential and commercial property owners are encouraged to spread abrasives (e.g., salt, pet-friendly deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter) on their sidewalks before precipitation begins to reduce the possibility of icing and to prevent slips and falls. Residents are advised to place their Department of Public Works (DPW) serviced trash, recycling, and food waste bins out for collection before the precipitation begins to avoid risk of falls.

Pre-treatment operations of all DC Government facilities began today at noon, including all parking lots, walkways, driveways and entryways at police stations, fire houses, Department of Human Services (DHS) shelters, senior wellness centers, DC Public Schools (DCPS) buildings, and Department of Parks and Recreations (DPR) sites.

Residents and commuters are also encouraged to register for important weather alerts from the District by signing up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov. For preparedness tips and additional details on the District’s snow response, visit the Snow Season FAQ Guide.

Residential Snow Clearing

Residential property owners who are not enrolled in the Sidewalk Shoveling Exemption Program are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks also within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. ServeDC urges residents to volunteer to clear sidewalks for senior residents and those with access and functional needs through the DC Volunteer Snow Team. Residents can register for the DC Volunteer Snow Team here.



Businesses and Streateries

Commercial property owners are required to clear snow and ice from their sidewalks within the first eight hours of daylight following the end of a snow event. DPW recommends that restaurant owners along the treated routes bring in all furniture and other elements within the outdoor dining areas, except for the barriers. Failure to do so may result in damage to the furniture or other streatery materials.



Business owners should clear their sidewalks, parklets, and streateries of snow within eight daylight hours of the storm’s end. Business owner/permit holders are responsible for clearing out all snow within the outdoor dining area and ensuring sidewalks are accessible.

Hypothermia Alert and Shelters

Call 311 or the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 to request free, accessible shelter transport for individuals experiencing homelessness. Transportation to shelter is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If there is an immediate risk to safety, dial 911.

For all animal emergencies, including pets left outdoors in extreme weather, call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.



Winter Weather Safety and Preparedness Tips

Ensure your snow shovel is ready for the season.

Check and apply your supply of abrasives –salt, pet-friendly deicer, or non-clumping kitty litter – and get more if necessary.

Avoid driving during the worst part of the storm. If possible, only travel during daylight hours, don’t travel alone, and stay on main roads instead of taking shortcuts.

Have enough over-the-counter and prescription medications for your family and pets.

Make sure your gutters are cleared of leaves. Call 311 to report clogged storm drains/catch basins and other non-emergency hazards or damage.

Keep your vehicle’s fluid tanks – gas, water, antifreeze and windshield wiper – full.

Have a flashlight, blankets, and scrapers in your vehicle before a storm begins.

Install a battery-operated or battery back-up CO detector in your home and/or replace the batteries in existing devices.

Do not use a gas oven, generator, charcoal grill, camp stove, or other gasoline burning device inside your home, basement, or garage.

Avoid frozen pipes by allowing a small trickle of water to run through the pipes.

The Snow Team will continue to monitor the weather forecast and adjust its response as necessary. For more information about DC’s snow program and preparing for winter weather, visit snow.dc.gov.



