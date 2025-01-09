Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Results Date, and January and February Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexus Industrial REIT (“Nexus” or the "REIT") (TSX: NXR.UN) announced today that it intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, before the opening of the TSX on Monday, March 10, 2025.

Management of the REIT will host a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Monday March 10, 2025, to review the financial results and operations.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 647-484-8814 or 1-844-763-8274 (toll free in Canada and the US) at least five minutes prior to the start time and ask to join the Nexus Industrial REIT conference call.

A recording of the conference call will be available until April 10, 2025. To access the recording, please dial 1-412-317-0088 or 1-855-669-9658 (toll free in Canada and the US) and enter access code 9645419.

January and February Distributions

The REIT will make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable February 14, 2025, to unitholders of record as of January 31, 2025.

The REIT will also make a cash distribution in the amount of $0.05333 per unit, representing $0.64 per unit on an annualized basis, payable March 14, 2025, to unitholders of record as of February 28, 2025.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 105 properties (including one property held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.5 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 94,163,000 voting units issued and outstanding, including approximately 70,753,000 REIT Units and approximately 23,410,000 Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus, which are convertible to REIT Units on a one-to-one basis.

For further information please contact:

Kelly C. Hanczyk, CEO at (416) 906-2379; or

Mike Rawle, CFO at (647) 823-1381.

