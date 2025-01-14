NASNPRO to Host Aesthetic Education Conference in San Diego, Showcasing Industry Innovations and Emerging Trends

NASNPRO San Diego Spa Conference: February 23, 2025 Denise R. Fuller-Warren, Founder of NASNPRO Dr. Tony O'Donnell, Keynote Speaker: "Top Anti-Aging Superfoods for Super Health"

Attendees will explore advancements, connect with experts, and enhance their practices at the NASNPRO Aesthetic Education Conference on February 23, 2025.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Aesthetic Spa Network (NASNPRO) announces its 2025 Aesthetic Education Conference, set to take place on Sunday, February 23, at the Kona Kai Resort in San Diego, California. Designed for medical spa professionals, estheticians, spa directors, and skincare experts, this event will spotlight advancements and challenges shaping the aesthetics industry.Conference HighlightsThis full-day conference promises an immersive experience designed to inspire, educate, and connect attendees. Key highlights include:• Unbranded Education: Dive into unbiased sessions focused on skincare science, advanced treatment techniques, and business growth strategies.• Insights from Industry Experts: Learn from renowned speakers on topics like anti-aging, entrepreneurship, and marketing.• Professional Vendor Showcase: Attendees will explore innovative products and tools designed to elevate their practices.• Networking Opportunities: Build meaningful connections with peers and leaders in the aesthetics industry.• Inclusive Amenities: Enjoy a catered lunch, complimentary parking, and access to exclusive event-only perks.• Exciting Giveaways: Take part in door prizes and enjoy exclusive discounts available only at the event.• Complimentary Headshot Session: Attendees will receive a professional-quality digital headshot to enhance their professional portfolios by local photographer Marcy Browe.• Earn CE Credits: Attendees will receive 2 Continuing Education credits approved by the NCEA Commission on Accreditation.Keynote SpeakersThe conference features a distinguished lineup of industry experts, each offering valuable insights and practical knowledge to attendees:• Dr. Tony O’Donnell: Celebrated author and Certified Herbalist, presenting strategies for integrating superfoods into health and wellness practices in his keynote, "Top Anti-Aging Superfoods for Super Health."• Shawn Pollard: Business strategist with over two decades of experience, sharing actionable tips on fostering entrepreneurial growth in "Think and Profit Like an Entrepreneur."• Dr. Harry Fallick: Distinguished plastic surgeon, sharing insights into advanced sunscreen formulations and skincare safety in "The Science of Sunscreen Filters."• Ashley Scobey: Marketing expert and ASCP Executive Director, presenting techniques for scaling businesses effectively in "Scale Like a Start-Up: Marketing Magic for Your Skincare Business."Panel Discussion on Industry ChallengesSkin Talk PanelThis insightful panel discussion will address the evolving landscape of esthetics, highlighting current challenges and opportunities within the profession. Panelists include:• Wendy Cochran: A licensed esthetician and advocate for advancing the profession, Wendy is focused on modernizing California's scope-of-practice regulations. As the founder of the California Esthetician Advocacy Group, she offers valuable insights into compliance, education, and emerging technologies to support professionals in navigating industry changes.• Libbey Lazarus: Recognized for her expertise in Brazilian Wax techniques, Libbey has gained attention for her efficient and effective approaches. Through her Secrets of Estheticians podcast, workshops, and educational resources, she shares techniques and guidance to support skill development in the esthetics community.• Lizbeth Garcia: With experience in both esthetics and business strategy, Lizbeth helps professionals identify innovative ways to grow their practices and succeed in a competitive market. Her focus on professional development makes her a key contributor to the discussion.Event Details• Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025• Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM• Location: Kona Kai Resort, 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego, CA 92106 Registration Fees: $149 (early bird) | $169 (at the door)Included with Registration:• Access to all educational sessions• Networking opportunities• Vendor demonstrations• Catered lunch and refreshments• Complimentary parking• Professional headshot sessionMedia OpportunitiesPress attendees are invited to connect with the leaders shaping the future of aesthetics:• Denise R. Fuller: Founder of NASNPRO, committed to empowering spa and wellness professionals through transformative education and forward-thinking innovation.• Dr. Tony O’Donnell: Keynote speaker, acclaimed author, and recognized authority in anti-aging and nutritional wellness.For media credentials or interview requests, contact:Denise R. FullerEmail: denise@nasnpro.comPhone: 772.882.2300About NASNPROFounded by Denise R. Fuller, NASNPRO is committed to advancing the spa and wellness industry through education, training, and professional resources that empower members to succeed in their businesses.SponsorsNASNPRO thanks its sponsors for their invaluable support:TIZO, Micro Batch Services, Alexander's Aesthetics, DMK, LaFlore Live Probiotic Skincare, ASCP, Mr. Lulu Skincare, Spa Team International, Marcy Browe Photography, and Facets of Hospitality.Register TodaySeats are limited—reserve your spot today to access expert-led education, professional networking opportunities, and the latest innovations in aesthetics. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite. For more information about NASNPRO, visit www.nasnpro.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.