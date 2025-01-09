Highwoods to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Tuesday, February 11th

________________________________________

Conference Call

Wednesday, February 12th, at 11:00 A.M.

_________________________________________

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, February 11th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, February 12th at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (833) 470-1428 and enter access code 441734. International callers should dial (404) 975-4839 and enter the same passcode. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.highwoods.com through the “Highwoods Properties Q4 Earnings Call” link under the “Investors” section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Highwoods is in the work-placemaking business. We believe that by creating environments and experiences where the best and brightest can achieve together what they cannot apart, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our stakeholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com

919-872-4924

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.