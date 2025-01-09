Dave Cantin Group Launches Board of Advisors with Tekion Exec George Kang

Leading automotive experts to drive the company’s next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Cantin Group (DCG), a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory company to retail automotive groups and their owners, has named Tekion executive George Kang as the first member of its newly launched advisory board of automotive experts. DCG is assembling an advisory board of leading industry experts to drive the company’s next phase of growth and support new company initiatives.

Kang is executive vice president of partner and OEM Solutions for Tekion, a cloud-based dealer management system (DMS). He will provide DCG with strategic support across the company’s data and intelligence portfolio, including the commercialization strategy for its AI-powered dealership analysis tool Jump IQ and well as supporting critical relationship development with automotive manufacturers.

“DCG’s commitment to leveraging strategic advisors began with our partnership with Kaltroco, the private investment company backed by the family of Steve Koltes, a co-founder of CVC Capital Partners. and now continues with the creation of our own advisory board,” said DCG President and CEO Dave Cantin. “The board of advisors will help DCG advance and capitalize on key strategic initiatives, like Jump IQ, by bringing in experts such as George Kang who offer experience and relationships that complement our team’s expertise.”

With nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive industry, Kang is an innovator of the first cloud-native platform for the automotive retail ecosystem. He leverages his exceptional talent for relationship-building to ensure Tekion’s enterprise solutions are seamlessly integrated and consistently exceed automaker expectations.

Prior to joining Tekion, Kang held the position of Chief Revenue Officer at both Edmunds and The RealReal, where he successfully managed high-growth, large-scale sales and operations teams. A seasoned senior executive, Kang has a proven track record in leading sales, strategy, and operations teams, with deep expertise in the automotive sector. His career also includes significant roles at Ford, Nissan and Mercedes-Benz, where he gained extensive experience in corporate finance and product management.

The Dave Cantin Group is a leading automotive M&A advisory company specializing in acquisitions, divestitures, intelligence, and other advisory services. The company is the M&A services provider of choice for North America’s top automotive dealership groups, advising on approximately 40 transactions annually, DCG is differentiated by its advisory approach, long term lens on client relationships, and commitment to market intelligence tools that inform DCG and client strategies. In 2023, DCG became the only retail automotive M&A company with a significant strategic investor, welcoming Kaltroco to the DCG family.

Through its M&A intelligence division, DCG produces automotive content and delivers relevant, timely marketing intelligence, including the automotive industry Market Outlook Report (MOR). Together with CBT News, DCG produces the Inside M&A studio show and podcast to share stories, news and trends impacting the retail automotive industry. DCG’s proprietary AI-enabled software, Jump IQ , anchors its advisory services that support retail automotive dealers in developing informed M&A strategies and making smarter M&A decisions.

The company’s nonprofit initiative, DCG Giving, funds child and adolescent cancer research and treatment in communities nationwide and other worthy charitable initiatives. DCG team members regularly feature on the industry speaking circuit and are regularly cited by top national and global news outlets. For more information, please visit davecantingroup.com .

