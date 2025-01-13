TMSA Cary Unveils North Carolina’s Most Advanced SmartLab

TMSA Cary Team and SmartLab Rep Leigh Robertson cut the ceremonial ribbon at the December 17th ribbon cutting. Facilitator Sevde Ucak and TMSA Cary Students in SmartLab TMSA Cary Students working on SmartLab Project Starter TMSA Cary Students participate in Robotics.

A Leap Into the Future of STEAM Education

This is a groundbreaking milestone in our commitment to STEAM education. Our SmartLab empowers students with hands-on, innovative learning experiences...” — Superintendent Ben Karaduman

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triangle Math and Science Academy Elementary Campus (TMSA Cary) celebrated a significant milestone on December 17th with the grand opening of its new SmartLab. This state-of-the-art facility, dedicated to STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) education, integrates hands-on, project-based learning to prepare students for the challenges of an evolving world.

The importance of STEAM education in today’s academic landscape cannot be overstated. By blending technical and creative disciplines, STEAM fosters innovation, adaptability, and critical thinking—all essential for thriving in the modern workforce. Principal Benjamin Cobanli highlighted the impact of this addition, stating, “The SmartLab at TMSA Cary is an incredible opportunity for our students to engage in hands-on STEAM learning. This space will spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and help our students develop the skills to become the leaders and problem-solvers of tomorrow. Our students will make a difference in the world.”

Superintendent Ben Karaduman underscored the broader vision for STEAM at TMSA, sharing, “This is a groundbreaking milestone in our commitment to STEAM education. Our SmartLab empowers students with hands-on, innovative learning experiences that foster creativity, critical thinking, and future-ready skills.”

Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab Learning, provided further context about the lab's transformative potential, saying, “Our SmartLab STEM program equips students with the skills, mindset, and confidence to take on real-world challenges, preparing them not only for academic success but for thriving careers in tomorrow's global workforce.”

The SmartLab is uniquely designed to connect classroom learning to real-world applications, inspiring students to tackle challenges that reflect professional scenarios. Assistant Principal ShaKerah McDowell described the lab’s role in the school’s future, noting, “Triangle Cary’s new SmartLab represents a leap into the future of education, where innovation meets inspiration. It’s a space where students can explore, create, and thrive in ways that prepare them for tomorrow’s challenges today.”

Facilitator Sevde Ucak expressed excitement over the lab’s impact on students, stating, “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our students explore and engage with these resources. Their joy and sense of accomplishment as they complete their projects is a testament to the transformative power of this space.”

Howard Ginsburg, K-12 Integrative STEM Specialist with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, emphasized the shift in educational paradigms brought by the SmartLab. “If you know the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who said, ‘The only constant is change,’ you’ll understand how education has evolved. In the past, it was a teacher-led world where students passively absorbed information. SmartLab has changed this mentality. Teachers facilitate learning, but students are responsible for exploring and drawing conclusions based on their experiences. It’s a game changer!”

The ribbon-cutting event featured interactive demonstrations, allowing attendees to experience firsthand the lab’s ability to foster student-led innovation. Parents, sponsors, and community members were captivated by the opportunities the SmartLab offers and its potential to redefine education at TMSA Cary. With this addition, TMSA Cary positions itself as a trailblazer in STEAM education in North Carolina, ensuring students develop the technical and interpersonal skills necessary to thrive in high-demand, high-paying fields.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲

Triangle Math and Science Academy is a public charter school in Cary, NC, serving approximately 950 students in grades K-6. The school focuses on equipping students for leadership in science and technology through a rigorous academic curriculum and fostering creativity, critical thinking, and character development. For more information, visit www.tmsapcs.org.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development. Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world.

To learn more, visit www.smartlablearning.com.

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

