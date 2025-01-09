GEORGIA, January 9 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today declared a statewide State of Emergency, effective immediately through Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in preparation for the approaching winter storm expected to impact Georgia beginning this Friday. The State of Emergency authorizes the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) and mobilize any needed resources to address potential impacts. GEMA/HS, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), the Georgia Department of Public Safety (DPS), and other state agencies are instructed to provide essential personnel to the SOC, which will move to a Level 2 Activation beginning tonight at 7 p.m.

"The Georgia Department of Transportation, along with the Department of Public Safety, began treating roads early this morning to prepare for the approaching winter storm, and I'm asking all Georgians to help them do their jobs by limiting travel as much as possible in the coming days,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Hazardous conditions, including ice and snow, can develop quickly and make travel very dangerous. Plan ahead and stay tuned to updates from state and local officials to ensure you and your loved ones remain safe while our first responders continue to work tirelessly throughout this weather event."

Among other provisions, the State of Emergency order prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies.



Current Weather Forecast:

A significant winter weather event will unfold across North and Central Georgia tomorrow with impacts lingering into Saturday.

A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will begin to move into western Georgia by sunrise on Friday, overspreading much of North and Central Georgia throughout the morning.

This wintry mix will continue through Friday afternoon and evening before diminishing early Saturday morning. The greatest impacts are expected along and north of the I-20 Corridor, although snow and/or ice accumulations are possible as far south as Columbus and Macon.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for 59 counties for Friday morning through Saturday morning. This Watch will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory this afternoon and could be expanded to include more counties in Central Georgia.

Snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are forecast for North Georgia with up to 2 inches of snow and sleet in Metro Atlanta and points to the east. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch will also be possible in the Watch/Warning area.

Counties in Central Georgia placed under a Winter Weather Advisory should expect lesser amounts but enough to still cause inconveniences.

Travel conditions will deteriorate with the onset of wintry precipitation Friday morning, and roads may remain hazardous on Saturday. Temperatures will be near or below freezing between the onset of wintry precipitation Friday morning all the way through sunset on Saturday.

With winds increasing on Saturday, any remaining snow and ice could bring down trees and powerlines.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s on Saturday night across North and Central Georgia, so any remaining moisture will refreeze by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon temperatures should reach the 40s.

Please make final preparations today before the precipitation moves in tomorrow morning.

As always, stay tuned to forecast updates from your local National Weather Service office and reliable media outlets.

State Action and Preparation:

GDOT vehicles and crews have begun brining roads this morning, particularly in areas north of and along I-20. Residents are encouraged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas, if at all possible. If travel is necessary, motorists should give plenty of space and clearance to allow GDOT crews to continue to treat and clear roads as needed for the safety of the traveling public.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division has partnered with GDOT to escort brining details across the metro area into northern Georgia to the Tennessee line. DPS Troopers and Officers will be on standby across the state for any service calls regarding the winter weather and the needs of the state.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Residents should check with their local officials for information about warming centers and comfort station locations. State parks with warming centers can be found here. More tips are as follows:

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches.

Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

Insulate your home and ensure doors and windows are sealed.

Check and install a working carbon monoxide detector.

Have backup heat sources like extra blankets, sleeping bags, or a wood-burning fireplace.

Check your antifreeze, brakes, heater, tires, and wipers.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Carry an emergency Ready kit with items like a portable phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction, and jumper cables.

Use generators outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow pipes to drip or insulate them to prevent freezing.

Keep pets indoors and check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit gema.georgia.gov/winter.

GEMA/HS will provide ongoing updates regarding winter weather conditions via its website (gema.georgia.gov) and social media accounts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local National Weather Service updates and news stations.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.