Truforte Business Group Presents “Selling a Business Now Or In The Future: Thriving in 2025,”

Join us for this free event that will increase the value of your business and energize you about the future.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Myers, FL –Truforte Business Group is excited to help you kick off the New Year right with our conference, Selling a Business Now or In the Future: Thriving in 2025. This free event features Jim Roman of Business Owners Institute, a national speaker and strategic coach who has been helping business owners make more money, have more time and live their best lives for more than 20 years.Whether you’re looking to grow and thrive or grow and sell in 2025, you will come away from this must-attend conference with actionable tools and techniques to take your business to the next level, and with the motivation and inspiration to implement them now.Event Details:• Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.• Location: The Faith Center, 17650 S Tamiami Tr., Fort Myers, FL 33908(Located in the Harbour Plaza Shopping Center, across from the Restaurant Depot)REGISTER NOW at 2025Thrive.com________________________________________About Jim RomanJim Roman is a nationally respected strategic coach and speaker who has been making a difference for small businesses for more than 20 years. Known for his approachable style, practical and actionable insights, and interactive events, Jim is passionate about helping business owners achieve clarity, develop a strategic vision, and maximize their potential for long-term success. His proudest moments are when his clients share how they’re taking up hobbies, spending more time with their families and feeling less stress while at the same running growing, thriving businesses.At Thriving in 2025, Jim will share:• How to determine and increase the value of your business• The superpower of focusing on WHY you do what you do• Why taking your business to the next level is vital—and how to do inWhether your focus is on growing or selling, Jim will share tactics and techniques that help you build your best business while also living your best life.________________________________________What You’ll Learn at “Thriving in 2025”This conference prepares you to take advantage of the opportunities ahead while meeting the challenges you face and adapting to market changes. Topics include:• Scaling for Growth: Strategies for expanding and diversifying your business• Preparing to Sell: Steps to make your business attractive to buyers, and how to time your sale for optimal results• Vision and Leadership: How to focus your energy and resources to build a business that thrives in 2025 and beyond________________________________________Why You Should AttendThe decisions you make today will define the future of your business. Whether you’re planning to grow, sell or both, having the right tools and vision is critical to success. If you’re looking for clarity, inspiration and results, you don’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from an industry expert and position your business to grow and thrive in 2025.Spaces are limited—Join Trufort Business Group and Strategic Coach Jim Roman on February 13 by REGISTERING NOW at 2025Thrive.com or Visit TruforteBusinessGroup.com/thrive-in-2025For more information, contact Staci Weiner at (239) 284-1317 or info@truforte.com.________________________________________About Truforte Business Group:Truforte Business Group is a leading business brokerage firm in Florida, helping business owners buy, sell and grow businesses with confidence. Committed to empowering business owners, Truforte provides expert advice and innovative strategies to support success at every stage of the entrepreneurial journey.

