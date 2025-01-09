Submit Release
Inclement weather keeping Bluefield, W.Va., disaster recovery center closed

CHARLESTON, W.Va.– The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Bluefield, W.Va., will remain closed on Thursday, Jan. 9, because of continued inclement weather. The center is expected to open Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Information for the disaster recovery center:

Bluefield Disaster Recovery Center

Maple View Church of Christ

194 Robins Rest Rd.                                   

Bluefield, WV 24701

 

Hours of operation:

Thursday, Jan. 9: CLOSED

Friday, Jan. 10: To be determined based on weather

Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed Sundays 

 

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone. 

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4851 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

