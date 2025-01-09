December 2024 Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in the LATAM: ‘ViX’ Ranks No. 1 in Mexico on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV ($2.3M+); ‘Space shooter - Galaxy attack’ Leads in Brazil in the Google Play Store ($2M)

According to Pixalate's research, the game ‘Gangster Vegas’ in Mexico generated an estimated $969k in open programmatic ad revenue in the Google Play Store, and ‘Vita Mahjong’ led in the Apple App Store with an estimated $312k in estimated open programmatic revenue

London, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the December LATAM 2024 Top Grossing Apps Reports for Mexico and Brazil . The reports cover mobile apps from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and CTV apps from Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV stores.

The reports highlight the estimated top-grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue for mobile and Connected TV (CTV). In addition to the reports for Mexico and Brazil, Pixalate has also released Top Grossing Apps Reports for the UK, France, Spain, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore, India, the U.S. and Canada.

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in December 2024 - LATAM

Mexico:

Mobile: Vita Mahjong led ($312k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Apple App Store, and Gangster Vegas ($969k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) is no. 1 in the Google Play Store

led ($312k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Apple App Store, and ($969k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) is no. 1 in the Google Play Store CTV: ViX leads on Roku ($2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue), TVOAI is no. 1 on Apple TV ($10k estimated open programmatic ad revenue), ViX led on Amazon Fire TV ($250k estimated open programmatic revenue), and ViX also led on Samsung Smart TV ($349k estimated open programmatic ad revenue)



Brazil

Mobile: 8 Ball Pool™ ($186k estimated open programmatic ad revenue) leads in the Apple App Store, and Space shooter - Galaxy attack is no. 1 ($2M estimated open programmatic ad revenue) in the Google Play Store





In December 2024, Pixalate's data science team analyzed 33 billion open programmatic impressions across 6 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. They also examined 6,000 CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions to compile this research.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the “Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

