Sara Winokur’s “Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders” Releases February 4, 2025

The mystery-thriller combines DNA science, historical mystery, and the search for a missing medieval treasure.

“Ivory Bones” challenges us to consider how much of our past defines who we are, and how far we’ll go to uncover the truth.”
— Sara Winokur
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed geneticist-turned-author Sara Winokur returns with her highly anticipated novel “Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders”, launching February 4, 2025. This mystery-thriller transports readers into a world where DNA science unravels ancient secrets, and the hunt for a missing treasure turns deadly.

Set against the landscapes of Iceland, Africa, and the Americas, “Ivory Bones” follows forensic scientist Brynja Pálsdóttir as she races to recover the iconic Lewis Chessmen—among the most celebrated medieval artifacts—before time runs out. A centuries-old diary holds the clues, revealing a brutal tale of survival and secrets buried for generations. Brynja’s investigation not only uncovers the chess pieces’ shocking past but also forces her to confront the truth about her own genetic heritage.

Sara Winokur, whose groundbreaking scientific research helped identify key mutations in muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease, combines her professional expertise with a passion for storytelling. As a descendant of Barbary pirate Jans Janszoon, Winokur was inspired by her personal ancestry for the plot of “Ivory Bones”. Her enthusiasm for accessible science and authentic historical research delivers a page-turner that is sure to please fans of her first novel, “Double Blind: The Icelandic Manuscript Murders”, as well as new readers.

“History, DNA, and mystery are puzzles waiting to be solved,” says Winokur. “Ivory Bones” challenges us to consider how much of our past defines who we are, and how far we’ll go to uncover the truth.”

Advanced reading copies of “Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders” may be requested on NetGalley.

About Sara Winokur

Sara Winokur is a geneticist, researcher, and author whose cultural thrillers combine DNA science with gripping historical fiction. With a Ph.D. in molecular genetics, Winokur’s groundbreaking research has contributed to identifying mutations responsible for diseases such as muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease.

In her novels “Double Blind: The Icelandic Manuscript Murders” and “Ivory Bones: The Lewis Chessmen Murders”, Winokur transports readers to vivid Nordic landscapes and ancient adventures, crafting intricate mysteries that blend science, history, and cultural intrigue. A descendant of the Barbary pirate Jans Janszoon, her work explores themes of identity, heritage, and resilience. As an ovarian cancer thriver, Winokur’s storytelling reflects her belief in turning life’s challenges into opportunities for growth. Sara Winokur resides in Southern California with her family and is often found exploring the globe in search of new stories. Discover more at this website.

