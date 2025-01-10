KEM STUDIO Honored as AIA Kansas City’s “Firm of the Year”

Celebrating 20 years of innovation in architecture and industrial design

KEM STUDIO embraces diversity of thought and approach while maintaining a research-driven process.” — Tony McGrail, AIA KC Board Member

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KEM STUDIO, a design firm fusing architecture and industrial design, has been recognized as the AIA Kansas City “Firm of the Year.” Presented at the chapter’s recent holiday event, this prestigious award celebrates firms for outstanding leadership and meaningful contributions to the architectural profession.

“This recognition as AIA KC Firm of the Year is an incredible honor,” said Brad Satterwhite, principal and co-founder. “It holds special significance as KEM STUDIO marks 20 years of making life better through design.”

AIA KC Board Member Tony McGrail, who nominated the firm added, “What sets KEM STUDIO apart is their unique approach to architectural practice, born from the vision of cofounders Jonathon Kemnitzer and Brad Satterwhite to fuse architecture and industrial design. This interdisciplinary perspective has not only produced award-winning work but has also pushed the boundaries of traditional architectural practice. … Their studio of 12 architects and industrial designers represents a new model for architectural practice – one that embraces diversity of thought and approach while maintaining a research-driven process.”

Since 2004, KEM STUDIO has been a vibrant part of Kansas City's design community, earning numerous design excellence awards and recognition in prestigious publications. The firm’s underlying design philosophy – Better Design Better Living™ – centers around making design more approachable, livable, and necessary in our lives. Some of the firm’s recent work encompasses projects from public spaces to hospitality venues to office design, including the following:

• Berkley Riverfront – In collaboration with Port KC, KEM STUDIO has contributed to the curation of the district's public realm, including the recently completed bouldering park and ongoing design of recreational park zones.

• Two Birds, One Stone Beer Garden – Opening on the Berkley Riverfront, KEM STUDIO’s design of the new beer garden will seamlessly tie into the Riverfront's public realm and bring a new level of hospitality to the district. Unique within the city, Two Birds, One Stone will offer more food, beverage and entertainment options, while patrons enjoy views of the river.

• The HELM Luxury Apartment Community – In the vibrant Stockyards District of Kansas City, KS, Phase 1 of The Helm apartments will be opening soon. Unique in its proximity to the levee, the complex has direct access to the Kansas River and Levee Trail System, providing residents with true riverfront living in KC. KEM STUDIO is designing The Helms with modern sophistication and comfort in mind.

• Fern Bar – Located inside the historic Broadway Bank building in the Crossroads District of Kansas City, MO, the historic bank building found a new purpose. KEM STUDIO’s design of Fern Bar incorporates architectural elements rich in history and soul to inspire features of the new space.

• Enterprise Bank & Trust KC – The bank’s new offices in Overland Park, completed earlier this year, present a thoughtful renovation of a 13,000-square foot space within an existing office building. The design reflects Enterprise Bank’s commitment to enhancing community, both internally among employees and externally with clients and the Kansas City community.

About KEM STUDIO

KEM STUDIO is an award-winning design firm that fuses architecture + industrial design. This fusion is a natural extension of their underlying design philosophy – Better Design Better Living™ – making design more approachable, livable and necessary in our lives. KEM STUDIO works with a variety of clients on diverse projects. These include residential, commercial, and cultural architecture projects with public and private entities, and industrial design projects with companies like Adobe, Landscape Forms, and Loftwall. The firm has received numerous awards across multiple disciplines, including AIA awards, IDEA awards, Interior Design Magazine's Best of Year Awards, GOOD DESIGN AWARDS, and Best of NeoCon Silver. KEM STUDIO is based in Kansas City, MO.

Visit KEM STUDIO at www.kemstudio.com; follow on Instagram or LinkedIn.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.