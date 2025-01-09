New Customer Success Index Report from Gainsight Reveals How AI is Reshaping CS Strategies

CS Index Report from Gainsight and Benchmarkit Explores Expansion of CS Beyond B2B Tech, with AI and Digital Tools Playing Key Roles

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainsight , the leading insights-driven, post-sales solution provider, today announced that AI adoption in Customer Success is shifting from experimental to essential, as more than half (52%) of CS teams are now incorporating AI into their workflows, using tools that strengthen early warning systems, automate processes, and provide richer customer insights. In Gainsight’s third annual Customer Success Index Report, companies noted substantial ROI, with 91% stating that AI will have a moderate to significant impact on their overall CS strategy. In partnership with Benchmarkit, the report highlights the growth, strategic evolution, and adoption of CS practices across industries in 2024.

The CS Index Report reveals that AI is transforming Customer Success and reshaping company strategies and program delivery. By automating tasks like data entry and churn detection, AI saves CS teams more than 10 hours per week . It helps teams uncover deeper customer insights to predict churn months in advance and enable proactive, scalable customer engagement.

For the first time, this year’s report also includes data from industries other than B2B tech. While 95% of B2B tech companies have established CS functions, with more than half (51%) having a dedicated CS Ops team, 62% of all other industries, such as healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, are increasingly adopting CS principles to meet customer needs and improve outcomes.

“Once a siloed department, CS is now a company-wide growth strategy,” said Brent Krempges, Chief Customer Officer at Gainsight. “Organizations across industries increasingly recognize CS as central to the customer lifecycle, driving collaboration across departments. This has made CS indispensable for recurring revenue models and extended its influence beyond traditional B2B enterprise tech boundaries.”

Additionally, Digital CS continues to grow, increasing by 15% annually, driven by AI and automation. Tools like online communities and customer self-service portals have seen a significant increase in adoption, rising from 42% in 2023 to 73% in 2024. These advancements enable teams to deliver highly personalized digital programs at scale, freeing time to focus on high-value, strategic initiatives. Europe showed an even stronger trend in digital, with a 2x+ increase over last year’s 27%.

Solutions like Staircase AI by Gainsight empower organizations to scale like never before by automating manual processes and delivering real-time, AI-powered insights across every customer interaction and channel. By harnessing AI, CS teams can focus on their core strengths—cultivating meaningful relationships and driving strategic outcomes that create lasting value.

Report Methodology

The Customer Success Index 2024 provides actionable insights for CS professionals, business leaders, and organizations looking to strengthen their customer strategies. Gainsight, in partnership with Benchmarkit, conducted the research from July to September 2024, benchmarking the CS organizational structure, key performance indicators (KPIs) like NPS and NRR, and the role of digital and AI in Customer Success.

Over 250 companies across North America and Europe participated, representing various industries, company sizes, Annual Contract Values, and geographic locations. Survey respondents included management at all levels, from C-suite executives to SVPs, VPs, and Directors, both within and outside the Customer Success function.

To download the full report, visit here . For a deeper dive into the CS Index Report findings, watch the webinar featuring Brent Krempges, Gainsight’s Chief Customer Officer, and Sabrina Leblanc, SurveyMonkey’s SVP of Customer Success, here .

