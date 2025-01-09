Malbek Accelerates Growth with New Chief Customer Officer Appointment and Launch of Innovative Customer Success Program

Princeton, NJ, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malbek, a leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions, today announced the appointment of Jaime Slocum as Chief Customer Officer in the Customer Experience function running its comprehensive customer success methodology amid rapid global expansion.

Slocum has 20+ years in SaaS primarily in the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Learning Management System (LMS) space and has been integral in building the Malbek organization into a best-in-class customer experience organization. Her appointment comes as Malbek experiences significant growth in its global customer base.

"Our commitment to customer success has always been at the heart of Malbek's mission," said Hemanth Puttaswamy, Co-Founder and CEO of Malbek. "The introduction of Malbek 360° and Jaime's appointment represent our dedication to delivering unparalleled value throughout the customer journey."

The newly launched Malbek 360° methodology provides a holistic approach to customer success, encompassing specialized expertise, platform activation, seamless adoption, and continuous innovation. This comprehensive framework ensures customers maximize their CLM investment through:

Specialized industry expertise and data-driven contracting

Advising strategic preparation and change management

Rapid platform activation with clear success metrics

Comprehensive adoption support and user engagement

Ongoing optimization and innovation

"Malbek's customer-first approach deeply resonates with my vision for customer success," said Jaime Slocum, Chief Customer Officer at Malbek. "The Malbek 360° methodology demonstrates our commitment to not just onboarding customers but ensuring their long-term success and continuous value realization."

This customer-centric approach has resulted in impressive satisfaction metrics, validated by strong customer testimonials across major review platforms including G2, SoftwareReviews, and Gartner Peer Insights.

About Malbek

Malbek is at the forefront of the digital contracting revolution. With continuous innovation, a well-integrated solution, and the latest in AI technology across the platform, they continue to increase efficiency and help drive meaningful impact to organizations across the globe. With their customer-centric approach, it's no wonder they have a 120% customer retention rate and 96% customer satisfaction rating. Malbek continues to make waves and disrupt traditional CLM technologies with its ease of use, robust workflows, and highly configurable platform. To learn more, visit www.malbek.io.

Lizzy Painter Malbek press@malbek.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.