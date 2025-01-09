LifeLabs’ President and CEO, Charles Brown, named one of the “Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2024”

Toronto, Ontario, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to share that LifeLabs’ President and CEO, Charles Brown, has been named one of the “Top 50 Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2024” by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted this year to The Healthcare Technology Report and winners were selected based on leaders’ recent and long-term executive performance over key factors, business growth, product strength, and organizational impact.

“I am truly honoured to receive this award and to be selected amongst such a distinguished list of leaders,” says Charles. “This recognition is not only a personal achievement, but a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and invaluable contribution of our entire team at LifeLabs. It is because of our team’s commitment and passion that our organization has reached this point. I’m excited about what we will accomplish together as we continue to advance healthcare.”

Charles Brown was ranked fourth amongst awardees for his exceptional leadership in guiding LifeLabs over the past year. Since joining LifeLabs in 2018, Charles has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare and optimizing service delivery to achieve outstanding outcomes for both our customers and medical professionals. His leadership extends beyond operational excellence, driving innovation within the healthcare industry. He has led the charge of embracing new challenges and adopting forward-thinking approaches, paving the way for a more personalized healthcare experience that is deeply rooted in our customer-centric values.

Charles Brown’s exemplary leadership also shone through during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic. He collaborated closely with government partners to make critical decisions that ensured the continuity of lab diagnostic testing services. This safeguarded vital testing resources to support healthcare initiatives and played a pivotal role in screening COVID-19 symptoms for travelers and employees.

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector.

To learn more about the award and the other individuals included in the list, please visit The Healthcare Technology Report's site.

About LifeLabs:

LifeLabs is Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, enabling patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor and prevent disease. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada's first commercial genetics lab, and the country's largest online patient portal, with more than 8 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada's Best Employers (2021, 2022 and 2023) and Best Employers for Diversity (2022, 2023 and 2024) by Forbes, named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services voted by Canadians (2023 and 2024) and recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

