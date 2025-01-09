The Dairy Alliance Announces Relief Efforts for Southeast Food Banks Following Hurricane Devastations

Implements Refrigerated Cooler Campaign to Deliver Fresh Dairy to Impacted Communities

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In honor of National Milk Day on January 11, The Dairy Alliance , a nonprofit organization funded by dairy farm families across the Southeast, is calling on communities to support the recovery efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton in 2024. Through its Refrigerated Cooler Campaign, The Dairy Alliance is working to ensure fresh dairy reaches food-insecure communities in the hardest-hit areas.The organization launched a campaign to address the critical need for refrigerated storage to preserve dairy following the hurricane. The Dairy Alliance’s aim is to ensure items get to those who need them most.“After the hurricanes, we knew immediate action was necessary to ensure families could continue receiving nutritious dairy milk,” said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Many of our dairy processors were eager to donate fresh dairy, but without refrigeration, these donations couldn’t reach those in need. That's when we launched the Refrigerated Cooler Campaign to ensure these resources could be safely stored and distributed.”The Dairy Alliance has cooperated with various project partners and sponsors, such as Partners for Good Strategy, Atosa, Appalachian Milk Cooperative, Southeast Milk Inc., and Georgia Milk Producers to fulfill donations. To date, the campaign has already successfully placed 66 commercial refrigeration units across Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, including:- 24 units at Golden Harvest Food Bank (GHFB)- 19 units at Second Harvest NW North Carolina- 23 units at Manna Food Bank“GHFB is humbled to have been considered for this donation and so GRATEFUL to have been selected. This improvement will provide greater access to our neighbors experiencing food insecurity, especially those needing dairy, meat, produce, and other essentials,” said Jake Griffis, VP of Community Impact, Golden Harvest Food Bank. “Donating these coolers significantly supports the Food Bank’s mission: to transform lives by feeding our hungry neighbors today and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.”How To Support:The need for refrigerated storage remains urgent in many areas across the Southeast. The Dairy Alliance is calling on businesses and individuals to join the relief efforts.Community members can help by donating dairy foods to the participating food banks in Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Dairy Alliance is also seeking additional partners and donations to continue expanding refrigeration support to other areas still recovering from the hurricanes.For more information or to learn about donating, visit the Contact Us link on The Dairy Alliance website.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

