Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Windermere, Florida

WINDERMERE, Fla., Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the upcoming opening of its new Saddlecrest at Windermere community in Windermere, Florida. This exclusive Orlando-area community will feature luxury single-family homes situated on up to half-acre home sites, many with water views and direct access to Lake Roberts. Construction is underway on the new Toll Brothers model home, and the community is expected to open for sales in spring 2025.

Saddlecrest at Windermere will offer a variety of expansive home designs that can be personalized to suit individual styles and preferences. The Toll Brothers homes in the community will include 5 to 7 bedrooms, 4 to 7 bathrooms, and 3- to 5-car garages. Homes will be priced from $2.3 million. Home buyers who purchase one of the large half-acre lakefront home sites will have the opportunity to build a private dock, further enhancing the luxury living experience.





“Saddlecrest at Windermere provides a unique opportunity for homeowners to enjoy luxury living in a tranquil setting surrounded by conserved green spaces,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. “With its exceptional home designs and prime lakefront location, this community is set to become one of the area’s most prestigious addresses.”

The community is ideally located where Winter Garden and Windermere converge, offering residents the best of both areas. Children living in the community will have the opportunity to attend the nearby Orange County Schools. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options are also conveniently located nearby.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Saddlecrest at Windermere and other Toll Brothers communities in the Orlando area, call (877) 431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/25a51b72-086b-47a2-b425-8c4fddf9dd59

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2155b69-0051-447f-9e24-6b3475e570b0

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Saddlecrest at Windermere by Toll Brothers Toll Brothers announces Saddlecrest at Windermere, a new luxury home community coming soon to Windermere, Florida. Saddlecrest at Windermere by Toll Brothers “Saddlecrest at Windermere provides a unique opportunity for homeowners to enjoy luxury living in a tranquil setting surrounded by conserved green spaces,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.