KCSA Strategic Communications Welcomes Gerrick Johnson as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA" or the "Firm"), a leading integrated communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerrick L. Johnson as Senior Vice President in its Investor Relations group. Mr. Johnson brings more than three decades of Wall Street experience, notably in investor relations, corporate strategy, and equity research within the consumer products sector.

Before joining KCSA, Gerrick served as President of GLJ Advisers since July 2023, where he provided strategic advice to publicly-traded companies on investor targeting, messaging, and financial strategy. His role involved close coordination with various corporate departments to enhance client outcomes.

Prior to founding GLJ Advisers, Mr. Johnson spent 22 years at BMO Capital Markets as a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst focused on the consumer group, specifically in toys, video games, and leisure products. His tenure at BMO was marked by numerous accolades including being ranked as the #1 stock picker in the Leisure Equipment & Products sector by StarMine for several years and being the "most read" research analyst at BMO in 2020. He published key industry reports and was a regular contributor to various media outlets, enhancing his reputation as a thought leader in his field.

Mr. Johnson’s earlier career included a significant role at Bankers Trust Company from 1994 to 2000, where he was an Assistant Vice President and Associate Portfolio Manager in Private Wealth Management.

Educated at the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU, where he earned an MBA with a concentration in Finance, and at Wake Forest University, where he received a BA in Economics, Gerrick has also earned several professional certifications, including Series 7, 63, 86, 87, and holds a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) designation.

"Gerrick adds not only decades of diverse financial experience to the team, but his extensive experience in equity research and deep industry knowledge will add further depth to our exceptional bench of IR counselors,” said Todd Fromer, President and Managing Partner, KCSA Strategic Communications.

