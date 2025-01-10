Submit Release
Conti Expands Services Across Florida, North Carolina, and the East Coast with the Strategic Acquisition of ComDesign.

ComDesign, A Conti Company, provides IP-based solutions for a broad range of technologies including: IP Surveillance, Access Control, Wireless Networking, Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), Copper & Fiber Optic Cabling Infrastructure, and Sound Masking Systems.

Conti's expansion will provide cost-effective solutions and benefits of IP-based technologies to a broad range of customers and industries.

STERLING HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conti, LLC, a nationally respected multi-trade contractor with an impressive history of quality and service, has acquired ComDesign Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. expanding its technology and low voltage services across Florida, North Carolina, and the East Coast. ComDesign will now operate as ComDesign, A Conti Company, with more than 50 Union and Non-Union team members joining the Conti Team.

ComDesign, a Florida corporation since 1984, has facilities in St. Petersburg and Orlando, Florida as well as Charlotte, North Carolina. ComDesign is a technology deployment company specializing in design, installation and maintenance of IP based technologies including surveillance, access control, wireless networking, sound masking and DAS. In addition to IP technology solutions, ComDesign is a leader in premise cabling installations, including both local area and campuswide installation of copper and fiber optic cabling systems.

"We’re excited for the continued growth of the Conti Team and to be able to service ComDesign’s existing customers with Conti’s exceptional customer service and safety-first culture. We look forward to new opportunities in Florida, North Carolina, and East Coast markets. ComDesign, A Conti Company, will continue to provide cost-effective solutions and benefits of IP-based technologies to a broad range of customers and industries." - Jim Beaudet | VP of Commercial Southeast and Tech | Conti, LLC

Since 1969, Conti has led the industry in the development of design and construction solutions that address project requirements while surpassing performance expectations. Today, Conti performs the complete lifecycle of construction services from design/build to field installation, training, and maintenance for an array of services including renewable energy, electrical, technology, mechanical, fire suppression, HVAC+R, road and underground.

For more information on Conti, LLC, visit https://www.conticorporation.com
For more information on ComDesign, A Conti Company, visit http://comdesign2022.comdesigninc.com

Jim Beaudet
Conti, LLC
+1 586-405-5871
Conti Expands Services Across Florida, North Carolina, and the East Coast with the Strategic Acquisition of ComDesign.

