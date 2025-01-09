Opening ceremony of 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta held today

MACAU, January 9 - The 2025 MGM Macao International Regatta, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, MGM, and Ursa Major Sailing Event Management, co-organized by the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Macau Sailing Association, supported by the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports, and partnered with the World Match Racing Tour (WMRT), is into its second day today (January 9).

The organizers held an opening ceremony at the Macau Fisherman’s Wharf before racing started today. The participating boats then took part in a fleet parade which started from Macau Fisherman's Wharf, passed through the waters near Macao Science Center, Kun Iam Ecumenical Center, Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and Macao Tower, before setting off to the competition venue. Guests in attendance included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Chan Chak Mo, President of the Sports and Olympic Committee of Macau, China; Kenneth Feng, President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited; Ma Man Wai, Chairman of Ursa Major Sailing Event Management; Mr. James Pleasance, Executive Director of WMRT; Chan Un Seng, Head of the Maritime Services Division of the Marine and Water Bureau; Li Yue, Vice Chairman of Macau Sailing Association; Yuan Xiong, Deputy Director-General of the Zhuhai Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports; and members of the Sports Committee.

In the “World Match Racing Tour – Macao Match Cup,” Ian Williams from the United Kingdom and Gavin Brady from the United States remained undefeated after making it eight wins out of eight races throughout two matchdays. New Zealand’s Nick Egnot-Johnson is also in a strong position, with seven wins and only a single defeat. The round-robin will conclude tomorrow (January 10) as all teams fight for a spot in the quarter-finals.

The “Lotus Cup Regatta” (IRC category) and the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta” (IRC category) both commenced today in the waters off south of Hac Sa Beach as all teams looked for a strong start to the competition. After two rounds of races, Team Yisunsin from the Korean Republic secured the provisional overall lead in the Lotus Cup Regatta, followed by Amigos Sailing Team and Ravenol Sailing Team (both from Turkey). Team Ningbo One from China is currently fourth in the standings. In the Greater Bay Area Cup Regatta, Capitano from Hong Kong won both races to jump into the overall lead. Rampage from Hong Kong and Wavy Life Sailing Team from China are second and third overall, respectively.

On January 11 and 12, a “Family Fun Day” will take place at the Leisure Area of Kun Iam Statue Waterfront – Star on Coast, featuring sailing experiences and family workshops, and is open to residents and visitors for free. To allow residents and tourists to experience the charm of sailing, another fleet parade will be held on Sunday (January 12). In addition, the organizers will hold the “2025 MGM Macao International Regatta” photography competition. Through this year’s event, the organizers aim to further promote the development of maritime sports in Macao and present an international sailing spectacle for sailing enthusiasts worldwide.

The WMRT races will continue to be livestreamed on multiple platforms, including the “Macao Major Sporting Events” official YouTube channel and Facebook page, MGM Macau Facebook page, the “Macao International Regatta” official website and Facebook page, as well as the WMRT YouTube channel, enabling global audiences to watch the events live.

For more information, please visit the event’s official website at www.macaoregatta.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局”(Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.