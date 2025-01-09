REMINDER: Public Hearing for UNC Chapel Hill Cogeneration Facility Air Quality Permit Modification to be Held Jan. 16

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is accepting public comment and will hold a public hearing on a draft air quality permit modification for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) cogeneration facility.

The public hearing will be on Jan. 16. Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 23.

Public Hearing on University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Date and Time: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Location: Chapel Hill Town Hall

Address: 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill

If attendance at the public hearing reaches capacity, an overflow room will be set up to allow additional members of the public to watch the public hearing remotely.

UNC’s cogeneration facility, at 575 W. Cameron Ave. in Chapel Hill, Orange County, currently burns coal and natural gas to produce electricity and steam for use at the Chapel Hill campus. The facility is classified as a major source requiring a Title V air quality permit.

The university is seeking to modify its permit to allow it to also burn engineered pellets in its boilers. UNC would be allowed to burn a mix of coal, gas and pellets, and says it will be evaluating the pellets to determine if they could be a suitable replacement for coal.

The pellets are manufactured by the company Covergen and consist of byproducts from packaging and label industries. The pellets are not considered solid waste. The new pellet fuel is expected to reduce emissions of particulate matter and sulfur dioxide while increasing emissions of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. There would be no physical changes to the boilers.

Because the pellets have been shown to contain small amounts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the draft permit would require UNC to perform regular sampling of the pellets for PFAS and test its boilers to determine actual PFAS emissions. Based on an analysis of the pellets, the facility would not emit more than 1.2 pounds of PFAS per year.

DAQ conducted air dispersion modeling for this application, which demonstrated that the facility’s emissions of toxic air pollutants are expected to comply with all applicable standards and would not cause an exceedance of any acceptable ambient level. The draft permit would require UNC to continue to operate all control devices including filters and injection systems and continuously monitor its emissions of particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide. The facility would be subject to recordkeeping and reporting requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, permit application, draft environmental justice report, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

The public is encouraged to attend the upcoming hearing and provide comments on the proposed action. Sign-up will be available upon arrival. Oral comments at the hearing should be limited to three minutes or less. Written comments may also be submitted during the hearing.

Comments on the project can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with the subject line “UNC.24A” or by leaving a voicemail at 919-707-8448. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1628 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1628

The public comment period ends on Jan. 23, 2025. DAQ will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

If you need this information in Spanish or another language, please call 919-707-8446 or send an email to Shawn.Taylor@deq.nc.gov.